PHOTOS: Last-minute Valentine's shoppers have time to say 'love'

Funny how time flies. It seems like only yesterday it was New Year's Eve. Now it's four days until Valentine's Day. And you haven't yet gotten that special gift for that special someone, or prepared for that special evening.

No rebuke here. Luckily, in the world in which we live (read: microwave society, complete with expedited shipping options), four days is plenty of time to get your act together. And we're here with some almost-last-minute fashion and beauty ideas for to help you do just that.

Submitted for your approval:

For walking (or riding) together in the rain: Shedrain’s Heart Umbrella is carried exclusively at Target.com.

• Remember Love Unlimited's 1972 R&B hit "Walkin' in the Rain (With the One I Love)"? (Youngsters: Look it up on YouTube.) Here's a romantic accessory just in case it rains. ShedRain (makers of the reverse UnbelievaBrella) has come up with a Heart Umbrella ($29.99), carried exclusively at Target.com. It's massive, comes in a red or white heart-shaped canopy, and is built for two.

Valentine’s Day bling for your boo: Vahan bracelets, sold at Powder & Smoke.

• Give her the gift of fine jewelry by Vahan ... such as opulent, cable-shaped and wrapped bracelets, 14-karat yellow gold and sterling silver and elaborately adorned with diamonds and other stones. Prices start around $1,300, says Mindy Stewart at west Little Rock gift boutique Powder & Smoke, which carries them. "These are very collectible and you can never have too many. We've carried these for close to 20 years and they are more popular now than ever," she says. (Also selling Vahan jewelry in central Arkansas: Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry in Little Rock and Baker's Fine Jewelry in Bryant. For a store near you, go to Vahanjewelry.com.)

Amber Dazzle’s Jewel Palette ($55) has eyeshadow shades you will not have encountered in your garden-variety, multi-shadow compact.

• "Who says jewels are only meant for jewelry?" They'd better hush. Amber Dazzle's Jewel Palette ($55) contains 18 get-V-Day date-ready eyeshadow colors you will not have encountered in your garden-variety, multi-shadow compact. These represent the "bright and bold colors of precious stones." Among the 18 diverse shades: Emerald, Amber, Amythyst, Rose Quartz, Goddess (a very glittery dusty pink), Gold (and this gold glitters!), Sapphire and Black Agate. There are a couple Greek goddesses thrown in -- Aphrodite and Athena -- along with that great Egyptian queen herself ... Cleopatra. Finish off the look with Amber Dazzle's Matte Liquid Lipstick ($20), which comes in such suitably unsubtle shades as Supernova and Rogue (reds), Laila (red-orange) Rose, PowerPuff and Showgirl (pinks) and Bold (purple) Visit Amberdazzle.com.

Smell good together with Bond No. 9’s Grand Bon Bon Box, which contains the fragrance brand’s 30 top-selling women’s, men’s and unisex scents in travel sizes.

• A gift two sweethearts can share: Bond No. 9 ... a lot of it at one time. Inside its Grand Bon Bon Box ($380) are Bond No. 9's 30 top sellers -- male, female and shared scents -- in refillable travel sizes, also available at Powder & Smoke. Those Bond people keep coming out with fragrances. ... This would be a great way for you and your loved one to keep up with them.

• A date-night dress from New York & Co's Gabrielle Union Collection. I'm digging the Tie-Dye Sweater Dress ($79.95), a tank-style, midlength, "body-con" sweater dress finished with an open-stitch ribbed knit; and the knee-length, Ruched Sheath Dress ($89.95), a black frock with cap sleeves, exposed zipper and ruching at the bottom. Oooh, then there's that white Overlay Jumpsuit ($99.95) with a sweeping overskirt framing its wide legs. Sizes range from XS to XXL (0-20). Check your nearest New York & Co. outlet or visit Nyandcompany.com.

• Is your fellow a lover of all things Louisiana ... and still hacked off about, you know, "that" NFL playoff game? Console him with a Nicholson Louisiana Crawfish shirt ($89.50) from Haspel Resort Wear. The whimsical, subtle blue-and-white checked cotton shirt is adorned with red you-know-whats. Haspel is a brand that has been around since 1909 -- thanks to New Orleans native and American seersucker-wear godfather Joseph Haspel Sr. and headquartered in Baton Rouge. Go to Haspel.com.

• For the gift recipient with a free spirit and a sense of humor: Anatomically correct heart necklaces or various colors from Block Party Press, purveyor of handmade jewelry and accessories, at Etsy.com Check out the cuff links ($35); one link says "love," the other says "lust." There's the necklace version that simply says "& soul," And the one that says "of gold" ($45 each). We see what you did there, Block Party Press.

This tuxedo from Q Clothier will help take that formal Valentine’s date night up more than just a notch.

• And here's a suggestion for that James Bond man or the perfect James Bond V-Day date: A ready-to-wear suit ($795) or tuxedo ($895) from Q Clothier, Promenade at Chenal. A true stunner: the store's deep-blue tuxedo with black shawl collar and trim.

