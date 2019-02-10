Little Rock trash-art contest's deadline is nearing

The city through its Sustainability Commission is accepting entries for a "Found Objects Art Contest" through March 15.

Individuals and organizations are invited to create sculptures from found litter. Submitted sculptures will be displayed at judged at the annual Sustainability Summit on March 28, where they'll serve as table centerpieces.

Sculptures must be delivered to Faith Mullins in the Public Works Department at 701 W. Markham St. Mullins can be reached at (501) 371-4586 or tmullins@littlerock.gov.

Submissions should include the name of the individual or group who created the sculpture, the places where the items were collected and contact information including a phone number, email address and home address. Sculptures will not be returned to artists.

Materials could include Styrofoam cups, plastic bottles, deflated balloons, straws, candy wrappers, chip bags, metal cans, wire and other litter found in city parks or waterways. Sculptures are to be no taller than 20 inches with a base no larger than 20 square inches. They may be augmented with no more than three items from a household recycling cart and held together with glue, wire, screws, nails and other adhesives, but natural materials such as sticks, leaves and rocks are not allowed.

Sculptures must be clean and sanitary.

A panel will select the winner. Entrants do not need to be present at the meeting to win. The winner receives a cash prize and two tickets to the Fourche Float fundraiser on March 30. The float trip is sponsored by Friends of Fourche Creek and Keep Little Rock Beautiful.

