Man who was 15 when he killed Arkansas police officer dies in prison

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:17 a.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption John Lohbauer, left, and the Texarkana police officer he fatally shot, Ed Worrell, are shown in these file photos from the Texarkana Gazette.

TEXARKANA — Authorities say an inmate who was serving a life sentence for killing a police officer in 1977 has died in prison.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says 57-year-old John Lohbauer died Saturday. Spokeswoman Janie Runkle tells the Texarkana Gazette that Lohbauer's death appears to be of natural causes but a medical examiner will make the final determination.

Lohbauer was 15 when he fatally shot Texarkana police officer Ed Worrell during a burglary. He received a life sentence plus 40 years.

Last year, the Arkansas Supreme Court said it wouldn't order a resentencing for Lohbauer, who'd argued that he was entitled to a new sentence under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred mandatory life sentences for juveniles. Arkansas justices noted that Lohbauer was eligible for parole after 25 years.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    February 13, 2019 at 9:42 a.m.

    All I can say John is I hope everyone has to live in a world where no one gets a second chance and fewer still even recieve a first chance.

    R.I.P. John,
    you're done here now kid hope you grew.
  • Libertarian
    February 13, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.

    No one makes good decisions at 15. Hard to see this as anything but two tragedies.

  • syzito
    February 13, 2019 at 1:39 p.m.

    A 15-year-old knows what a gun is and what it will do. He made his choice and deserved no less.
  • eaglescout
    February 13, 2019 at 1:40 p.m.

    Sad that his expiration date could not have been sooner.
  • Somewhereinthemiddle
    February 13, 2019 at 1:53 p.m.

    'All I can say John is I hope everyone has to live in a world where no one gets a second chance and fewer still even recieve a first chance.'
    ------------------
    That makes zero logical sense. And also, 'i' before 'e' except after 'c'.

  • odinson
    February 13, 2019 at 1:56 p.m.

    Can depend on DemGaz commentors to be blood thirsty as usual. That's right compound one tragedy for another. Par for the course.

