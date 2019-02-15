Sections
Bill: Strip Confederate designation from Arkansas flag star

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:13 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas flag is shown in this file photo.

An Arkansas lawmaker is proposing that a star on the state's flag no longer represent the Confederacy, saying it should instead commemorate the contribution of Native Americans to the state.

Democratic Rep. Charles Blake's legislation filed Friday wouldn't change the design of Arkansas' state flag. Instead, it would eliminate language from Arkansas law that says a blue star above the state's name on the flag commemorates the Confederate States of America.

Reader Poll

Should Arkansas remove the Confederate designation tied to a star on its flag?

See Results

Under Blake's proposal, the star would commemorate the Quapaw, Osage and Caddo tribes and the other Native American nations who inhabited Arkansas.

The proposal comes two years after Arkansas' Republican governor signed into law a measure removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state holiday honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

  • mrcharles
    February 15, 2019 at 12:34 p.m.

    OH MY, But aint we a biblical state, and dont that there bible commend slavery, so these killers of USA soldiers were just doing what the lord smiles on. I checked, the injunction against witches still remains and we havent seen a witch in a while, and the rules of the universe have words inspired by the deity as written down by ignorant men, require we read and study and obey these bible pronouncements. So to remove the star would be spitting on the deity and , that being said the answer is easy. Lets bring back slavery.
