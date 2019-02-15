Little Rock restaurant helping co-owner’s Florida staff after fire destroys popular Red Bar

Little Rock restaurant Petit & Keet will donate 20 percent of its Monday-Saturday sales to establish a fund for staff members of The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, Fla., and their families.

The restaurant-bar, co-owned and operated by Petit & Keet co-owner Louis Petit and his sons, was destroyed in a Feb. 13 fire. Petit will be at the Little Rock restaurant during the week to greet patrons.

Petit’s son, Oliver, announced shortly after the fire that the family plans to rebuild the establishment, popular with locals and tourists, many of them from Arkansas.

“I want to tell our patrons and my staff that we will be back, and we will rebuild to the exact previous specifications — maybe with a better bathroom,” he said. “Life goes on.”

