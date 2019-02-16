Diamond Hogs hit 4 homers, wallop EIU in opener

— Arkansas isn't expected to hit for as much power in 2019 as it did when it set a school-record 98 home last year, but you couldn't tell by watching the Razorbacks' season opener.

The No. 12 Razorbacks hit four home runs in a 15-7 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams are scheduled to play the second game of a doubleheader beginning at 3:50 p.m.

Trevor Ezell hit a solo home run in the third inning, Christian Franklin added a three-run home run and Heston Kjerstad a two-run home run in the fourth, and Jack Kenley hit a solo home run in the sixth. Arkansas also hit five doubles and out-hit EIU 17-10.

Seven Arkansas players had multi-hit games. Ezell and Casey Martin had three hits, and Matt Goodheart, Casey Opitz, Jacob Nesbit, Kenley and Franklin had two apiece.

The Razorbacks scored eight runs in the fourth inning against EIU starting pitcher Tyler Jones, who allowed nine runs on nine hits. In addition to the home runs by Franklin and Kjerstad, there were RBI doubles by Opitz and Kenley to put Arkansas ahead 9-0.

Arkansas starting pitcher Isaiah Campbell pitched five innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.

Campbell was perfect through four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth when four of the Panthers' first five hitters reached base.

Arkansas led by as many as 11 runs before EIU shortstop Christian Pena hit a three-run home run off reliever Jacob Burton in the eighth inning.