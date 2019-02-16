LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State at Arkansas

Arkansas 11, Miss. State 6 - 15:23 left first half

Razorbacks off to a pretty good start offensively. Mason Jones has hit a pair of 3s, including one to open the game. Both of his 3s came from essentially the same spot just left of the top of the key.

Adrio Bailey has four early on as well. He knocked down a left short-corner jumper and threw down a dunk in transition, too. The jumper makes him 5-of-9 from the left side of the floor on 2-point Js over the last 12-plus games. Good start for him.

Tyson Carter, who got the start in place of the suspended Nick Weatherspoon, leads the Bulldogs with four points so far.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

A solid performance from Arkansas tonight could do wonders for its confidence coming off back-to-back losses at South Carolina and Missouri - both games it had a chance to win. The Bulldogs are down a key player tonight - see below - so can the Razorbacks' backcourt outplay Q Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters?

I think another key matchup to watch tonight is the 4 spot. Reggie Perry has been playing well for Ben Howland of late, and Arkansas' 4s have been spotty at best. Adrio Bailey, Reggie Chaney and Gabe Osabuohien are going to be big tonight in trying to match up with Mississippi State's size and length up front. Mississippi State is fourth in the league in SEC-only games in offensive rebound percentage (34 percent). Arkansas has to keep Perry, Ado and Aric Holman off the glass.

Mississippi State's starters: Quinndary Weatherspoon, Lamar Peters, Tyson Carter, Reggie Perry and Abdul Ado.

The Razorbacks have a tough task on their hands tonight: slowing a couple of the best guards in the SEC, particularly Quinndary Weatherspoon. The elder Weatherspoon is third in the league in scoring while lefty Lamar Peters assists him. Nick Weatherspoon has been suspended indefinitely due to a violation of team rules, the school announced this afternoon. He did travel with the team.

Arkansas turned opponents over on 26.6 percent of their possessions during its four-game SEC winning streak, but when Mississippi State’s trio share the floor, the Bulldogs’ team turnover rate is under 16 percent for the season.

Tonight is also the first time former Razorbacks commit Reggie Perry will play in Bud Walton Arena. Perry is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in 30.1 minutes over the last four games against Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky and Alabama since Ben Howland put him into the starting lineup. Perry ranks fifth in the SEC in offensive rebound rate at 13.2 percent - ahead of the likes of PJ Washington and Travis Reid at Kentucky and Tennessee forward Kyle Alexander.