Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Loopallu in the ninth

BEST BET Lady T N T in the eighth

LONG SHOT Drip Brew in the fifth

1 Purse $22,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

***TONEDADDY was a clear entry-level allowance winner at Remington. He is taking a significant drop in class, and the pace figures fast enough to set up his late run. RED AGAIN is moving up one class level after a front-running, 3-length victory, which was his first race for current connections. JUBAL failed to finish in front of a single horse in a troubled return Feb. 2, but he was claimed by a sharp stable. A return to his Remington form will put him close at the wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tonedaddy;Cohen;Broberg;8-5

4 Red Again;Canchari;Shorter;3-1

5 Jubal;McMahon;Broberg;5-1

3 Esposito;Fuentes;Cruz;8-1

2 Gibsons Tricky Boy;Vazquez;Leonard;6-1

6 Bango Box;Sanjur;Mullins;10-1

7 Coastal Highway;Rodriguez;Caldwell;8-1

2 Purse $22,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***KING OF THE COURT raced competitively at a higher maiden classification at Woodbine, and he is working smartly for new and winning trainer Norman McKnight. REVERSALOFFORTUNE has finished in-the-money in four of his last five races on the main track. He is dropping in price and benefits from a race over the track. JIMBO'S BIZ has finished second in two of his three sprint races, and he has steadily climbing Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a King of the Court;Cohen;McKnight;3-2

10 Reversaloffortune;Elliott;Cristel;7-2

9 Jimbo's Biz;Birzer;Smith;9-2

5 Ribbon Cane;Quinonez;Peek;15-1

4 Red Dirt Road;Cruz;Roberts;20-1

3 Daring Ego;McMahon;Caster;8-1

8 Inked;Fuentes;Sharp;10-1

1 Sandplum County;Cabrera;Broberg;3-2

6 Starlin;Loveberry;Lauer;12-1

7 Willyoustandforme;Bisono;Chleborad;20-1

2 Seabeescando;Lara;Silva;15-1

3 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

***LOOKIE LOO recorded both of his victories last season at Santa Anita, and he appears to be the controlling speed and deserved favorite. GIANT INFLUENCE is another Southern California shipper with competitive Beyer figures, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. BODE'S MAKER was a two-turn allowance winner this winter at Delta, and he figures to save ground before launching a late rally.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lookie Loo;Majica;Diodoro;8-5

6 Giant Influence;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

3 Bode's Maker;Eramia;Milligan;6-1

1a Stormy Pacific;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-1

2 Springtime Mojo;Birzer;Jacquot;6-1

1 Bacoli;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-1

5 King's Reckoning;Sanjur;Puhl;10-1

4 Iza Innocent;Thompson;Derryberry;15-1

4 Purse $22,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***TORRI'S ON MY MIND showed good early speed in a pair of in-the-money finishes at Churchill. She is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and figures to graduate if she is the same filly in 2019. SKIP'S SONG has rallied to third in all four of her sprint races, and the freshened filly does have faster works than the top selection in their comeback race. SHELL LOCKET showed little in two races last season at Oaklawn, but returned with two competitive efforts at Remington. She keeps her regular rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Torri's On My Mind;Elliott;Catalano;7-5

9 Skip's Song;Lara;Holthus;3-1

1a Shell Locket;Roman;Von Hemel;4-1

8 Mia Promessa;Sanjur;Puhl;8-1

2 Miss Prissy;Fuentes;Silva;20-1

4 Between the Arches;Eramia;Petalino;10-1

6 La Johnnie;Birzer;Smith;12-1

5 Fortressa;Valdivia;Williamson;15-1

1 Van Berg;Riquelme;Smith;4-1

7 Lost;Morales;Lauer;30-1

5 Purse $22,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**DRIP BREW is an exceptionally quick mare who is dropping to the lowest price of her career. She has won a race at Oaklawn in each of the past two seasons, and trainer Ingrid Mason is winning races. ALITTLECOMPLICATED finished fourth in a deceptively good return to Hot Springs, and she was beating up on better last season at Remington and Prairie Meadows. COUNCIL RULES won four races in 2018 while competing at a higher level, and the 7-year-old mare has won three of her four career races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Drip Brew;Bridgmohan;Mason;12-1

9 Alittlecomplicated;Wethey;Villafranco;10-1

5 Council Rules;Rodriguez;Ortiz;5-2

4 Perfect Paradise;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

7 Eurodevilwoman;Birzer;Van Berg;6-1

6 Abby in Pink;Eramia;Cates;10-1

2 Northern Connect;Cabrera;Hiles;15-1

1 Nicoles Classygirl;FDe La Cruz;Mullins;15-1

8 Anita Marie;Sanjur;Puhl;20-1

12 Schuyler Warrior;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

11 Sunshine Cake;Elliott;Hartman;15-1

10 Perfect Plus;Lara;Swearingen;15-1

13 Canela Caliente;Riquelme;Ashauer;20-1

6 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**ASCOT DAY contested the pace in a clear runner-up finish on opening weekend, and she received a confidence boost when the winner (Shanghai Tariff) moved up and won again Thursday. THREE CHORDS is a multiple restricted stake-winner who proved stubborn inside the final furlong while defeating optional claimers Feb. 1, which was her third straight sprinting victory. ALWAYS ENUFF has not raced since crushing an entry-level allowance field 11 months back at Fair Grounds. She is clearly talented enough, but is she fit enough?

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ascot Day;Vazquez;Peitz;4-1

3 Three Chords;Birzer;Smith;5-2

4 Always Enuff;Elliott;Forster;3-1

9 Night Time Lady;Bridgmohan;Asmussen;8-1

5 Special Relativity;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

8 Game Time Decision;Cabrera;Hartman;10-1

2 Create a Star;Eramia;Trout;15-1

6 Always Believe;Morales;Lauer;15-1

7 Honor With Pride;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;30-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***GENTRIFIED is only a neck from being unbeaten in four races since claimed by trainer Karl Broberg. He has recorded two recent allowance wins at Delta and is perfectly spotted in a starter allowance. STREET TRUST showed determination running down a field of second-level allowance runners at Remington, and the runner-up also finished second behind the top selection in his next race. CEEKY was a three-time winner in 2018, and the in-form sprinter is a capable overlay from an inside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Gentrified;Cohen;Broberg;2-1

11 Street Trust;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

3 Ceeky;Canchari;Van Berg;8-1

1a Top of the Page;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

6 Doctor Lee;Sanjur;Puhl;8-1

12 Mineyerownmalone;Elliott;Vance;10-1

2 Dapper Jack;Cabrera;Villafranco;12-1

5 Jerrid;McMahon;Johnson;8-1

7 Boxer Boy;Richard;Goodsell;20-1

13 Candyrock;Bridgmohan;Mason;15-1

10 Tres Equis;Eramia;Shorter;15-1

4 Karma Delight;Lara;Holthus;15-1

9 Allidoisdreamofyou;Bisono;Cox;20-1

8 Turbo S;Rodriguez;Derryberry;50-1

8 The Dixie Belle. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

***LADY T N T showed a high turn of early foot in big victories at Churchill and Saratoga in her 2-year-old campaign, Recent rapid works suggest she is ready to lead this field as far as she can. UNHOLY ALLIANCE was unbeaten in two races previous to a troubled third-place finish in a $75K stake at Fair Grounds. Her subsequent works are sharp, and she is the one to fear inside the final furlong. ADVENTUROUS LADY won sprint stakes at Remington and Lone Star in 2018, and she has speed. Trainer Steve Asmussen is having another terrific meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Lady T N T;Cabrera;Sharp;3-1

1 Unholy Alliance;Elliott;Cox;2-1

3 Adventurous Lady;Vazquez;Asmussen;9-2

4 Q Go Girl;Bridgmohan;Walsh;6-1

2 Broadway Cat;Cohen;Stewart;12-1

7 Spice It Up;McMahon;Catalano;6-1

6 Raintree Starlet;Canchari;Williamson;6-1

9 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

****LOOPALU has lost a late lead in two photo-finish defeats. The beaten post-time favorite has a race over the track and an experience edge over his primary rivals. HIDDEN RULER is an unraced colt with bullet workouts dating back to October, and the presence of a leading rider brings confidence. KANSAS CITY ZIP finished just one position behind the top selection in his local debut. He has early speed and is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Loopallu;Cabrera;Hartman;5-2

6 Hidden Ruler;Cohen;Stewart;7-2

7 Kansas City Zip;Valdivia;Williamson;6-1

4 Ludington;Canchari;Morse;5-1

9 The Dustman;Vazquez;Moquett;6-1

8 Swither's Shortcut;Elliott;Williamson;8-1

10 Penalty Shot;Birzer;Caster;8-1

3 Oxxon;McMahon;Robideaux;15-1

2 Grassetto;Eramia;Zito;30-1

1 High Sheriff;Court;Lukas;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The fifth race has some contenders with value, and an exacta box using my top four horses may yield a handsome payoff. The sixth race starts a 50-cent Pick 4 and appears to be a three-horse race. The seventh race brings a full field, but it may just be a two-horse race. The eighth can be covered with Unholy Alliance and Lady T N T, in my view. The ninth race has a field of 10 and is either a two-horse race, or perhaps open to four if one wants to spread a little more.

