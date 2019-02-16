Neighbor reports attempted stabbing

A Jacksonville couple's Valentine's Day argument over a drill -- and a possible infidelity -- led to an attempted stabbing with a shepherd's hook, according to an arrest report.

Heather and Joseph Atwood were arguing in the yard Thursday when Heather Atwood began banging on a neighbor's door, the report said. The neighbor, Amanda Sandlin, asked the Atwoods to leave, the report said, but Heather Atwood reportedly grabbed a shepherd'shook and tried to stab Sandlin, the report said.

When officers asked what the Atwoods were fighting over, Sandlin said the argument was initially about a drill Joseph Atwood had borrowed, but later turned into whether the man was cheating on his wife, the report said. The Atwoods said Heather Atwood never attempted to stab Sandlin with the hook, and instead said Sandlin was accusing Joseph Atwood of infidelity, the report said.

Heather Atwood was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County jail on a charge of aggravated assault, but was no longer listed in the jail's roster as of Friday evening.

Woman, 24, jailed in NLR bank holdup

Officers arrested a North Little Rock woman Friday on accusations that on Thursday she had robbed a bank, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police arrested Cassandra Faith Horton, 24, on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property after receiving multiple tips on social media about her identity, department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

A woman walked into the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. on Thursday morning and demanded money from an employee, Cooper said. After getting some cash, the robber walked to McCain Mall, reports said.

The robber's image was caught on multiple security cameras, Cooper said. Horton later admitted to investigators that she entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, according to an arrest report.

Horton was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening with no bail set.

Metro on 02/16/2019