COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Monday, Tuesday and Feb. 27-28

Black History Month Activities

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Multicultural Student Programs and Multicultural Organization Reaching Equality student organization will host Vanilla Hannah in an Alumni Spotlight at 7 p.m. Monday in Young Auditorium; a choir concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; The Historic Context of African-American Sororities and Fraternities at noon Feb. 27 in the amphitheater; and a ’90s dance at 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Arkadelphia Recreational Center. For more information, call (870) 245-5234.

Tuesday

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Silo’s Cafe, 5215 Arkansas 5 N. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

International Food Festival

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s International Club and the Daniel and Betty Jo Grant Center for International Education will host the 2019 International Food Festival at 5:30 p.m. in Ouachita’s Walker Conference Center. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, call (870) 245-5197.

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Baby Story Time, for infants up to 18 months old and their caregivers, will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session will include songs, rhymes, finger plays, stories and play. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early-literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Play to Learn, for infants through age 4, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session provides activities that are fun and meaningful. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Time in the Makerspace

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited make crafts from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Coding Unplugged

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to explore the basics of coding without a computer at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Cooking Adventures

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to Teen Cooking Adventures at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This is a beginner cooking class. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace for all ages will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants can work with whatever they want, including 3-D printing. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sign With Song

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Sigh With Song at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Wednesday

Baby Story Time

BRYANT — Baby Story Time, for infants up to 18 months old and their caregivers, will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The session will include songs, rhymes, finger plays, stories and play. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A home-school hour for children ages 6 and older will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There is a different activity every week, including Makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Toddler Story Time

BRYANT — Toddlers ages 1 to 3 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. This weekly event features songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments and toys. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Making Warm Wishes, for ages 10 and older, meets from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library to make hats and scarves for those in need. All projects will be placed on the library’s Warm Wishes tree to be used by community members. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Kids Can Escape

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to an escape room at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

River of Change

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Little Rock’s Parkview Magnet High School chorus, orchestra and theater will perform River of Change, depicting the journey of a young girl growing up on the banks of the Mississippi River, at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Unitarian Universalist Village Church, 403 Barcelona Road. For more information, call the church at (501) 922-1255.

Thursday

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early-literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

BENTON — A support group for Alzheimer’s caregivers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — After-School Adventures: I Was A Teenage Monster Hunter, for grades seven through 12, will meet from 3:45-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will pose as students in Gripette, Louisiana, a town with a bit of a monster problem. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Extravaganza

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to make art at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tween Game Day

BENTON — Youth in grades four through seven are invited to play games at 4 p.m. in the Teen Lounge at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Basic Calligraphy

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn calligraphy at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Friday

Children’s Theater

BENTON — The Children’s Theater, for ages 9 to 12, meets at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children will learn beginning acting techniques and write original short plays to be performed May 4. Registration and reading skills are required. Register at the downstairs help desk. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to make crafts at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Friday – Feb. 24

Boat, Tackle and RV Show

HOT SPRINGS — The 33rd annual Hot Springs Boat, Tackle and RV Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Admission is $6 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, call (501) 765-1423.

Saturday

Conducting an Oral History

BENTON — Conducting an Oral History, directed by David Elmore, will be presented from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Looking Back While Moving Forward

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center will present an exhibit titled Looking Back While Moving Forward, in tribute to Black History Month, through March 29 at 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit ccahc.org.

Beloved Community Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host an art exhibit titled Beloved Community through Feb. 28 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Arts Building. This exhibit, in observance of Black History Month, is free and open to the public. The exhibit will feature the Ouachita community’s response, in the form of artwork and written works, to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “The end is reconciliation; the end is redemption; the end is the creation of the beloved community.” For more information about the exhibit, contact Donnie Copeland at (870) 245-5559 or copelandd@obu.edu.

February Exhibition

HOT SPRINGS — The February exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features work by Donnie Copeland, Virmarie DePoyster, Jennifer Libby Fay, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, Laura Raborn, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others. The show will run through Feb. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music — ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country — the third Saturday of each month at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. The door opens at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. Monthly memberships are available for $12 at the door. Season memberships offer three free dances. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Entries

HOT SPRINGS — Entries are being accepted for the First Ever 16th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set for March 17 in downtown Hot Springs. Only 40 parade entries will be accepted. Entry forms are on the website www.shorteststpats.com. For more information, contact Leysa Lowery by March 1 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., or at (501) 321-2027.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Mardi Gras Celebration

MALVERN — Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Mardi Gras from 7-11 p.m. March 1 at the Malvern Community/Senior Adult Center. The semiformal event will feature light food, live R&B music and more. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more information, call (501) 626-0660.

Genealogy Conference

BENTON — The Saline County Library will host the annual Genealogy Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 1800 Smithers Drive. The presenter, Michael L. Strauss, is a professional accredited genealogist and a nationally recognized speaker. Strauss’ presentation will focus on military history, genealogical newspaper research, and gravestones and epitaphs. The conference is free to attend, and registration is required. For more information, visit www.salinecountylibrary.org or call (501) 778-4766.

Village Chorale Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Village Chorale will present a concert titled Songs in the Night at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets are $12 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.