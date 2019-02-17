Heavy rainfall possible again across Arkansas, bringing risk of flash floods, forecasters say

Forecasters predict several additional rounds of rainfall in Arkansas between Tuesday and Sunday, putting the state at risk for flash flooding and worsening river flooding.

Much of Arkansas can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain this week, while the southeastern third of the state is forecast to receive totals between 5 and 7 inches, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service bureau in North Little Rock.

The agency said areas experiencing river flooding are at risk of worsening conditions, with rivers rising to moderate and major flooding stages. Residents across the state, however, should expect the possibility of flash floods, according to forecasters.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

This National Weather Service graphic shows areas of continued river flooding that are at risk of severely worsening as rain resumes falling Tuesday and is forecast to continue through Sunday.