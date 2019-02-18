Older horses in Oaklawn spotlight

HOT SPRINGS -- Between January and the first Saturday in May, 3-year-old horses draw most of the attention, but older horses should hold their own today at Oaklawn Park.

Three consecutive Grade III 1-and-1/16th-mile races highlight the racetrack's Presidents Day card with, in order, the $400,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares 4-years-old and up, the $500,000 Razorback Handicap for older horses, and the $500,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds.

With its role in the determination of this season's Kentucky Derby field, scheduled for display on May 4 at Churchill Downs, the Southwest will interest a worldwide audience, a given for each of the Derby's preps, but the Bayakoa and the Razorback might rule the day for fans of competitive fields deep in tested class.

Of the 14 horses entered in the Razorback, 11 have graded-stakes experience, and likewise, 7 of the 10 Bayakoa entrants.

Florida-based trainer Todd Pletcher has shipped in the 5-2 morning-line favorite Coal Front, by Stay Thirsty, for the Razorback, but Oaklawn regulars seem confident their horses will challenge all-comers.

Robertino Diodoro trains 4-year-old colt Nanoosh, by Paynter, who has won three consecutive, including the $250,000 Zia Park Derby in Hobbs, N.M., on Nov. 21 in his last race.

"He's getting better and better," Diodoro said. "Even since his last race at Zia, he's trained really well since we got here. He's worked real strong and real consistent."

Nanoosh, owned by Rockingham Ranch, Zayat Stables, has breezed 5 furlongs three times since Jan. 27 in a range from 1:00.4 and 1:01.4.

The Razorback has a scheduled post time of 4:38 p.m.

Coal Front, under Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez, won the Grade III 7-furlong Mr. Prospector Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., on Dec. 22. His far-outside post position is less than ideal for his front-running style.

"He wants to run on the front end," Diodoro said. "There's some inside speed, so this horse could get hung out in the middle of the racetrack."

M G Warrior has won his last two starts, the latest in a $75,000 1 1/16th-mile optional-claiming race at Oaklawn under rider Corey Lanerie on Jan. 26.

"He's a winner over this track, and he seems to be a really nice horse," Stewart said. "We're going to give him an opportunity. He's doing great, and he loves it here."

Stewart also trains 4-year-old Auspicious Babe, an entrant in the Bayakoa, the seventh race on today's card, with a post-time scheduled for 4:09 p.m.

"We're trying to get her stakes-placed," Stewart said. "She's training great. She's a big, strong filly, so we're going to give her a chance and hope she at least hits the board."

She's a Julie, by Elusive Quality, is the 9-5 morning-line Bayakoa favorite. She was fourth in the $75,000 Zia Park Oaks on Nov. 21 in her last start but won the Grade III Remington Park Oaks in Oklahoma City on Sept. 30.

C.R. Trout owns and trains Rose of Malibu, by Malibu Moon and is 6-1 on the morning line. He said he thinks his 4-year-old has a solid chance

"She's going to run really big," Trout said. "I like her a lot. This big filly is just beginning to grow up and come around and act likes she wants to run. I'm excited."

Sports on 02/18/2019