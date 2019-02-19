Sections
Arkansas woman, 81, dies after vehicle collides with rear of tractor-trailer, troopers say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:17 a.m. 0comments

An 81-year-old Arkansas woman died after the vehicle she was riding in struck the back of a tractor-trailer in Chicot County on Monday, troopers said.

The crash occurred along U.S. 82 near Lake Village at about 7:10 p.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police. Cora Parks, 75, of Strong was driving a 2013 Hyundai west when she tried to pass a truck, but the vehicle instead collided with the truck's left-rear tire, according to troopers.

Her passenger, Lanora Lowery Poole, also of Strong, died at the scene, the report states.

Parks, along with the driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old Rickey Dee Rhodes, were taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Conditions on U.S. 82 were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 49 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

