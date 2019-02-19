She's a Julie knocks off rust, takes Bayakoa in 2019 debut

HOT SPRINGS -- Adequate talent can overcome almost anything.

In her first start this year, She's a Julie, by Elusive Quality, used a combination of unsurpassed class and Oaklawn Park's top rider and trainer to win the $200,000 Grade III 1 1/16-mile Bayakoa Stakes at Oaklawn in 1:43.55 on Monday.

"She ran a good race," She's a Julie jockey Ricardo Santana said. "That filly, she's always loyal, always tries hard, always tries her best."

Promise of Spring, off at 18-1, finished second, 2¾ lengths behind the 7-5 favorite. Moonlit Garden was third, 3¾ lengths in front of fourth-place Remedy, trained by Brad Cox. Remedy was the 5-2 second choice.

She's a Julie led from the start through a 23.78 first quarter-mile. Remedy led by a head through the half in 48.01. She's a Julie returned to the lead through 6 furlongs in 1:12.30. As she passed the mile in 1:37.21, Promise of Spring and Moonlit Garden had moved into position to complete the top three.

"Her first race of the year is probably her best race to date," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "It makes for exciting things to come."

Asmussen is Oaklawn's most successful trainer over the past 12 seasons, and Santana has led Oaklawn's riders each season since 2013. Asmussen leads Oaklawn trainer standings this season with 16 wins. Santana leads riders with 21.

She's a Julie's class was unsurpassed in the field, as eight of her 11 previous starts were in stakes races, including five graded. She won two Grade III races last season -- the Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows in Altoona and the Remington Park Oaks in Oklahoma City.

But She's a Julie had never raced at Oaklawn, and her only official trip to the track was a 4-furlong breeze in a lackluster 52.00 on Thursday. She also finished fourth -- behind two in the Bayakoa field -- in her last race as the 3/10 favorite in the Zia Park Oaks in Hobbs, N.M., on Nov. 21.

"She took a little time off and came back fresh, and won a big race," Santana said.

The Bayakoa win was the second for Asmussen and Santana, who trained and rode Terra Promessa to a 4¾-length win over Power of Snunner in 2017.

Asmussen did not commit, but the next stakes route race for fillies and mares at Oaklawn is the $350,000 Grade II 1-1/16-mile Azeri Stakes on March 16.

