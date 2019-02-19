Sections
South Arkansas man dies after SUV flips several times

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:14 a.m. 0comments

A southern Arkansas man died Sunday morning when the SUV he was driving overturned several times north of El Dorado, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Police report said 41-year-old Curtis Jerome Wade was driving a Chevrolet Suburban north on Arkansas 7 shortly before 4 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, veered off the road and went into a ditch.

Police said the SUV overturned multiple times and eventually hit a tree just north of the El Dorado Chemical plant.

Wade suffered fatal injuries.

State Police noted rainy conditions at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 02/19/2019

Print Headline: South Arkansas man dies after SUV flips several times

