Arkansas teen dies after clerk shoots him during gas station robbery, police say

A suspected robber died of his injuries after an Arkansas gas station clerk retrieved a gun and shot him during an apparent holdup try in Jacksonville, authorities said Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Police Department identified the suspect who died as 19-year-old Brandon Thomas of Moscow, Ark. Authorities said Thomas was brandishing a silver handgun Thursday evening when he entered the Express Mart at 530 W. Main St. and demanded cash.

At some point, the clerk grabbed a gun from behind the counter and fatally shot Thomas, police said.

Medical crews brought Thomas to a local hospital for his injuries. A Jacksonville Police Department spokeswoman said that he died of his injuries the following day.

The department hasn’t identified the clerk.

The state Crime Laboratory is reviewing Thomas’ death. A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office following the investigation.