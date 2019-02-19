Workers repair rotted natural gas line in Little Rock's River Market hall

A natural gas line that had rotted in the Ottenheimer River Market Hall in downtown Little Rock was repaired Tuesday, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Centerpoint Energy fixed the line, and the hall will close its doors for a few days beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. to make additional repairs to it.

The total cost of the repairs to the city is $28,000.

Jim Keet, chairman of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, thanked Centerpoint for its quick response at the commission’s meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The market hall did not lose gas service while the line was out, Jim Rice, Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau senior vice president and COO, said.