Arkansas panel approves rules for use of herbicide dicamba

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:47 p.m. 0comments

An Arkansas panel has adopted a plan to allow restricted use of an herbicide banned in the wake of complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused damage.

The Arkansas Plant Board voted after a 9½-hour public hearing Wednesday in Little Rock to allow the use of dicamba through May 25. The new restrictions also would impose a half-mile buffer zone around research stations, organic crops, specialty crops, non-tolerant dicamba crops and other sensitive crops.

The rules now go to lawmakers for approval.

The state had previously banned dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31.

