Girl, 9, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas

A 9-year-old girl was in critical condition on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle the night before in Benton, authorities said.

The girl was struck shortly after 7 p.m. near Alcoa Boulevard and Benton Parkway, the Benton Police Department said in a statement. The girl's 15-year-old sister was also hurt, but her injuries were described as minor.

Police didn't identify the driver but said the person "remained at the scene and is giving full cooperation."

Authorities are still investigating how the crash occurred, the statement said.