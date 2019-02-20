Hall revels in championship on Parkview's home court

Little Rock Hall's 57-43 victory over Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday night at Charles Ripley Arena wasn't enough for the 5A-Central Conference champions.

Several Hall players attempted to bring a ladder onto the court to cut down one of the nets after the game. However, Parkview players and coaches put a stop to it in front of the scorer's table as members of the Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock School District security officers stepped in to defuse the situation.

While the Warriors didn't get to bring the ladder onto the court, Hall senior Kevon Cooper took a chair from his team's bench, stood on it and cut down the net as his teammates cheered him on.

Also after Tuesday's game, Hall senior Montavious Dismuke brought a broom onto the court and started mock sweeping in front of Parkview fans, signifying the Warriors' regular-season sweep of the Patriots.

Hall Coach Jon Coleman, who used the broom during the final minute of the game, defended his team's postgame celebration.

"It wasn't a matter of trying to show anybody up. It was a matter of our kids working hard to clinch a conference championship," Coleman said. "In the past, people have celebrated on other people's courts. But our kids deserve this."

Parkview Coach Al Flanigan, though, was not happy with Coleman.

"That's petty," Flanigan said. "That's just like the coach, man. I would never in a million years do anything like that. I would never try to embarrass nobody. If I won the game, I'd just shake hands and go home. That's what it's all about.

"He ain't got no respect for the game. But that's alright. What goes around, comes around."

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-2 lead and led 19-5 after one quarter. Senior Jonathan Coleman's three-pointer extended Hall's lead to 26-12 in the second quarter and the Warriors went into halftime with a 30-16 advantage.

Hall led 41-32 after the third quarter, but Parkview senior Airion Simmons' three-pointer pulled the Patriots (17-8, 9-4) within 43-39 with 4:12 remaining. The Warriors pushed their lead back to double-digits, 51-41 with 2:04 left to play on senior Jared Smith's layup.

Hall (19-6, 12-1) shot 20 of 35 (57.1 percent) from the floor. Senior Greg Johnson had a team-high 18 points. Cooper and senior Jonathan Coleman each had 11 points.

"Our job was to come out and compete," Jon Coleman said. "I think we did a good job of doing that."

Parkview, which shot 16 of 38 (42.1 percent), was led by Simmons' 17 points. Senior Allen Flanigan added 12 points.

