Arkansas Times appeals decision to let Israeli boycott law stand

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:11 a.m.

The Arkansas Times is asking a federal appeals court to revive its lawsuit challenging the state's requirement that government contractors pledge to not boycott Israel.

The publication filed notice Thursday that it's appealing U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's ruling last month dismissing the lawsuit the publication had filed challenging the 2017 law. The Times had asked the judge to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20 percent if they don't sign the pledge.

Miller had ruled that such boycotts aren't protected by the First Amendment.

The Times' lawsuit said the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College refused to contract for advertising unless the publication signed the pledge. The Times isn't engaged in a boycott against Israel.

