Blytheville man charged in killing

A Blytheville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was found in the same residence as a deceased woman, police said.

Eric Bragg, 37, was taken into custody and was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was being held in the Mississippi County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Hearn Street in reference to a shooting, Blytheville Police Department spokesman John Frazier said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police found Bragg inside the residence and the body of Brittney Sims, 26, of Blytheville in an upstairs bedroom, Frazier said. Sims had been shot, Frazier said.

A paternity complaint against Bragg had been filed recently by the Office of Child Support Enforcement in relation to Sims' two children.

An attorney asked the court to order Bragg to post a cash bond or security of sufficient value to ensure payment of child support. A summons for Bragg was filed Dec. 13 in reference to the paternity lawsuit, court documents showed.

Bragg pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic battery in 2010, according to court records.

State Desk on 02/21/2019