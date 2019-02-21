Weekend Calendar

Will Porter as Jack Kelly (Center), with (from left) Corbin Pitts as Les Jacobs, Caleb Allen as Davey Jacobs, Jackson Karl as Crutchie and Annslee Clay as Katherine Plumber in Newsies at the Argenta Community Theatre. 2 COLUMN MAX

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Pop! Out of the Vault," through July 7. "Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo," through April 14. "Behind the Seams: Costuming the Children's Theatre," through Sunday. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New works by Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Member's Choice Winners," Arkansas League of Artists, through March 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH GALLERY 509 Scott Street, Little Rock. "Life Changes," Brenda Fowler, through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas Crafts Artist Panel, 6 p.m. today. "The Mighty Mississippi: A Mosaic of America's Growth" through March 3. "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. "Charles Henry James: Back to the Garden," through April 27. "Made in America: Vintage Film Posters from the Ron Robinson Collection," through May 25. Arkansas League of Artists Show, through Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Works by Brian Madden, Daniella Napolitano, Allie Thompson, through March 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. February exhibit: "Ducks in Arkansas." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Winter Into Spring," Rosemary Parker, through March 1. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tape and Tunnels, through March 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Erin Enderlin performs, 7-9 p.m. March 1. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," through March 2019. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "Awakening" by artist Joelle Storet, through March 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Past Lives," Vincent Griffin photography exhibit, through March 9. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

WINDGATE CENTER OF ART AND DESIGN 28th Street and East Campus Drive. "On Their Own Terms," art created by modern and contemporary black artists, through March 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-3182.

WINDGATE GALLERY University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. "Women of a New Tribe," photography exhibit, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (501) 812-2715.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Looking Back While Moving Forward," through March 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 101 N. Peabody Ave., Mountain View. For complete list of classes and activities, arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. 2019 Crossroad Festival, 7-9 p.m. March 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, 1-3 p.m. March 3. "Scenes Along The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway," through April 20. "Era of Activism," through Aug. 31. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ART VENTURES GALLERY 101 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. "Chromacolor: Pieces of the Black Diaspora," various artists, Sunday-March 3. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday; closed Wednesdays before first Thursday of month; open for special events and by appointment. artventuresnwa.org or (479) 871-2722.

THE AVENUE RESTAURANT inside The Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Oils and watercolors by Bob Snider, Sunday-Mar. 25. "The Avenue's Art & Wine Dinner" featuring artist Bob Snider, 7 p.m. Sunday, $80. (501) 625-3850.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Gallery Conversation: Portrait of John Ridge," Charles Bird King, 6-6:45 p.m. today, Early American Gallery. "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder," art world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman, through April 22. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread, and R.C. Gamble," through March 30. "From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread and R.C. Gamble," collection of Bee Bumble and the Stingers memorabilia, through March 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "Masterworks on Paper," Timothy J. Clark, through March 31. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

THE FORUM THEATRE 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. Work by local artist Penny Pausch, through Feb. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 935-2726.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JOY PRATT MARKHAM GALLERY Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press," through May 4. Hours: noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 571-2762.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Work by Donnie Copeland, Virmarie DePoyster and more, through Wednesday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

LANDMARK BUILDING 201 Market St., Hot Springs. "Limited Editions," artists of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 545-0534.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Creative Visions: Traditional Quapaw Pottery with Betty Gaedtke, 5:30 p.m. March 2. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Yellow," including Sue Pico, Diana Foote and more, hung by North Central Arkansas Artist League, through April 15. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Corks and Canvas" adult art class 6-9 p.m. today. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO Glassblock Gallery, Taylor Library, 346 University Court, Monticello. "Small Works on Paper," through Monday. Hours: 10-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8-11 a.m. and 2:30-4:20 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. (870) 460-1338.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES 7 p.m. select Tuesdays, Riverdale 10 Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Groundhog Day, Tuesday. Tickets: $9. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.

Around Arkansas

CALL FOR ENTRIES early bird deadline Friday, Hot Springs Film Festival, 659 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs National Park. filmfreeway.com/HotSpringsDocumentaryFilmFestival or (501) 538-0452.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER'S AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Miller Annex, 223 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. Strange Fruit and Jeremy Brooks. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

Letters

Central Arkansas

FICTION WRITERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9 a.m.-noon fourth Saturday of every month, Dining Room 3, Baptist Medical Center, 9601 Interstate 630, Exit 7. All are welcome. Membership: $20. fwca.org or (501) 982-1793.

PENPOINT WRITERS GROUP 2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. Discussions, readings, critiques. First three visits free, $15 per year. (501) 982-1793.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 E., Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

"AN AMERICAN IN..." 7:30 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Presented by Little Rock Winds. Tickets: $15, ages 65 and older $12, students free. lrwinds.org or (501) 666-0777.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: BEETHOVEN'S "ODE TO JOY" 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Spoken word performers, 300-member choir and soloists. Tickets: $16-$68, active duty military and students $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.

THE ART OF THE STRING QUARTET 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsodies Chamber Music series. Tickets: $23, students and military $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761

DON FLEMONS 8 p.m. today, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Tickets: $25-34. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.

IRIS DEMENT WITH CLAIRE HOLLEY 5:30-10 p.m. March 3, Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets: $50, VIP $100. (501) 367-7858.

JAZZ AT THE JOINT: NAT REEVES 7:30 p.m. Monday, The Joint Theater, 301 Main Street, North Little Rock. Tickets: $30. jazzatthejoint.org or (501) 425-1528.

NO TEARS SUITE 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. Presented by Oxford American and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets: $40. (501) 666-1761.

POTLUCK & POISON IVY 7 p.m. Feb. 28, The Joint Theatre, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Lost Bayou Trio. Tickets: $35. potluckandpoisonivy.org or (501) 940-7012.

SOUTH ON MAIN 1304 Main St. Don Flemons, 8 p.m. today, $25-34. Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, $20-$28. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

BARRETT BABER 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Malco Theatre, 428 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. Free tickets available. warfieldconcerts.com or (870) 338-8327.

GRETCHEN PETERS 7:30 p.m. March 6, 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $40. aaclive.com or (479) 719-8931.

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY JAZZ BAND 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Performance Arts Center, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5137.

THE PLATTERS, ORIGINAL CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS AND THE DRIFTERS 7:30 p.m. Saturday, East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets: $31.20-$39. (870) 633-4480.

SOUTH ARKANSAS SYMPHONY: "HEROES, MONSTERS AND MADMEN" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Financial Music Hall, Murphy Arts District, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets: $15-$40. southarkansassymphony.org or (870) 863-4547.

STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, Hot Springs. Tickets: $10, students free. (501) 767-5482.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

AFRICAN-AMERICAN MAYORS' PANEL noon-1 p.m. Monday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue. Panel of four newly elected African-American mayors in Arkansas: Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, El Dorado Mayor Veronica-Smith-Creer and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington; moderated by former Little Rock Mayor Lottie Shackleford. Reservations required. (501) 786-0525.

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULTURAL PROGRAM 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center, 401 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock. "We've Come This Far By Faith." Tickets: $5. (501) 975-4297.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 607-2136.

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.

HEALTH AND FITNESS FAIR 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. simon.com/mall/mccain-mall or (501) 213-6580.

HERITAGE SEEKERS GENEALOGY CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. fourth Monday of the month, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. heritageseekersar.weebly.com or (501) 765-9854.

THE LEGACY OF THE LEGENDARY KOKY 7 p.m. Friday, Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, Library Square, 100 River Market Ave. Photos, audio clips and panel discussion of Arkansas' first radio station devoted toward a black audience. cals.org or (501) 918-3048.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE 4-7 p.m. Feb. 28, The Chapel at Presbyterian Village, 510 N. Brookside Drive. "Let The Good Times Roll" Mardi Gras-themed dinner to benefit Presbyterian Village. Tickets: $40. (501) 225-1615.

THE MOTH 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Robinson Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $38. themoth.org/events/the-moth-in-little-rock or (501) 244-8800.

PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL BLACK HISTORY MONTH PERFORMANCE 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue. Original play written and performed by the students of Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. (501) 786-0525.

SOUP SUNDAY 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Statehouse Convention Center, 100 E. Markham. Tickets: $35, children 5-17 $10, patron $60. aradvocates.org or (501) 371-9678.

TURNING 15 ON THE ROAD TO FREEDOM: MY STORY OF THE 1965 SELMA VOTING RIGHTS MARCH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Center for Humanities and Arts, Pulaski Technical College, North Little Rock. Story of Lynda Blackmon Lowery and 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery. Tickets: $25-$50, standing room $15. uaptc.edu/turning15 or (501) 812-2710.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

ZEN RETREAT WITH FLINT SPARKS 7-9 p.m. March 1, Ecumenical Buddhist Society, 1516 W. Third St. Suggested donation: $15-$20. (501) 912-1191.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS STATE SPELLING BEE 9 a.m. March 2, Harold E. Cooper Educational Complex, Central Baptist College, College Ave., Conway. (501) 378-3807.

BOTANICAL GARDEN OF THE OZARKS EVENTS AND BRIDAL OPEN HOUSE 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Tours, wedding event vendors, raffles. (479) 750-2620.

SOUTH ARKANSAS KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Highland Airport Facility, 204 Ouachita 212-Veterans Road, Camden. Dog show, obedience trials and rally, lure coursing ability tests. arkansasdogs.dog or (870) 818-7588.

TERRITORIAL ARKANSAS LIVING HISTORY FEST 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., Pocahontas. (870) 892-4708.

THRU HIKING 2-3 p.m. March 3, Hobbs State Park visitor center, 20201 Arkansas 12, Rogers. Strategies for completing long hiking trips. (479) 789-5006.

WHITE COUNTY EXTENSION COMPLEX 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road, Searcy. Master gardening training Thursdays through March 21. uaex.edu/counties/white/programs.aspx or (501) 268-5394.

WYE MOUNTAIN DAFFODIL FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2-10, Wye United Methodist Church, 23300 Arkansas 113, Bigelow. Daffodils, flower bulbs, plant swap, crafters, food vendors, music and photo-ops. (501) 391-2147.

Theater

Central Arkansas

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN: THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 3, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $22; military, senior citizens and students $18. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

DETROIT 67 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-March 1, 2:30 p.m. March 3, Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Tickets: $10; students, senior citizens, military $5. ualrarts.tix.com or (501) 569-3291.

THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 30, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing Comedy Trio production. Reservations recommended. Tickets: $24. thejointargenta.comor (501) 372-0205.

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Wednesday-March 9, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Feb. 28 and March 5-7, 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 8-9, 2 p.m. March 3. Tickets: $20-$30. argentacommunitytheater.com or (501) 353-1443.

SECOND TIME AROUND through March 2, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

CHECK ON CHEKHOV 7 p.m. through Saturday, Ulrey Performing Arts Center, Harding University, Dr. Jimmy Carr St., Searcy. Tickets: $10. hardingtickets.com or (501) 279-4255.

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR through Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $39, balcony seats $28. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

LUNGS 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, Feb. 28 and March 1; 2 p.m. Saturday and March 2, Bridges Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets: $10. uca.edu/tickets or (501) 450-3265.

PASSION PLAY PART TWO 7:30 p.m. through Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Cabe Theatre, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Reservations recommended. hendrix.edu/theatrearts or (501) 450-1343.

SOFT ANIMALS 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Tuesday-Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fowler Center, Arkansas State University, 2105 Aggie Road, Jonesboro. Tickets: $10-$15. astate.edu/tickets or (870) 972-2037.

SOVEREIGNTY 7 p.m. today, Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org or (479) 657-2335.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS 7:30 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets: $30-$40, children and students $10. uca.edu/reynolds or (501) 450-3265.

