Weekend Calendar

Art & Exhibits
Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Pop! Out of the Vault," through July 7. "Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo," through April 14. "Behind the Seams: Costuming the Children's Theatre," through Sunday. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.
THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New works by Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.
CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Member's Choice Winners," Arkansas League of Artists, through March 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH GALLERY 509 Scott Street, Little Rock. "Life Changes," Brenda Fowler, through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (501) 375-2342.
CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas Crafts Artist Panel, 6 p.m. today. "The Mighty Mississippi: A Mosaic of America's Growth" through March 3. "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.
ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.
THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. "Charles Henry James: Back to the Garden," through April 27. "Made in America: Vintage Film Posters from the Ron Robinson Collection," through May 25. Arkansas League of Artists Show, through Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.
GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Works by Brian Madden, Daniella Napolitano, Allie Thompson, through March 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.
HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.
JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.
L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. February exhibit: "Ducks in Arkansas." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.
LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Winter Into Spring," Rosemary Parker, through March 1. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.
MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.
MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tape and Tunnels, through March 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.
OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Erin Enderlin performs, 7-9 p.m. March 1. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," through March 2019. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.
THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "Awakening" by artist Joelle Storet, through March 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.
WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Past Lives," Vincent Griffin photography exhibit, through March 9. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.
WINDGATE CENTER OF ART AND DESIGN 28th Street and East Campus Drive. "On Their Own Terms," art created by modern and contemporary black artists, through March 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-3182.
WINDGATE GALLERY University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. "Women of a New Tribe," photography exhibit, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (501) 812-2715.
Around Arkansas
ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Looking Back While Moving Forward," through March 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.
ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 101 N. Peabody Ave., Mountain View. For complete list of classes and activities, arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.
ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.
ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.
ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. 2019 Crossroad Festival, 7-9 p.m. March 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, 1-3 p.m. March 3. "Scenes Along The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway," through April 20. "Era of Activism," through Aug. 31. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.
ART VENTURES GALLERY 101 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. "Chromacolor: Pieces of the Black Diaspora," various artists, Sunday-March 3. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday; closed Wednesdays before first Thursday of month; open for special events and by appointment. artventuresnwa.org or (479) 871-2722.
THE AVENUE RESTAURANT inside The Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Oils and watercolors by Bob Snider, Sunday-Mar. 25. "The Avenue's Art & Wine Dinner" featuring artist Bob Snider, 7 p.m. Sunday, $80. (501) 625-3850.
CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.
CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.
CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Gallery Conversation: Portrait of John Ridge," Charles Bird King, 6-6:45 p.m. today, Early American Gallery. "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder," art world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman, through April 22. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.
FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread, and R.C. Gamble," through March 30. "From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread and R.C. Gamble," collection of Bee Bumble and the Stingers memorabilia, through March 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.
FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "Masterworks on Paper," Timothy J. Clark, through March 31. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.
FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.
THE FORUM THEATRE 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. Work by local artist Penny Pausch, through Feb. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 935-2726.
HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.
JOY PRATT MARKHAM GALLERY Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press," through May 4. Hours: noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 571-2762.
JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Work by Donnie Copeland, Virmarie DePoyster and more, through Wednesday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.
LANDMARK BUILDING 201 Market St., Hot Springs. "Limited Editions," artists of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 545-0534.
MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.
MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Creative Visions: Traditional Quapaw Pottery with Betty Gaedtke, 5:30 p.m. March 2. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.
NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.
OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Yellow," including Sue Pico, Diana Foote and more, hung by North Central Arkansas Artist League, through April 15. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.
ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154
SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Corks and Canvas" adult art class 6-9 p.m. today. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (870) 862-5474.
SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.
21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO Glassblock Gallery, Taylor Library, 346 University Court, Monticello. "Small Works on Paper," through Monday. Hours: 10-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8-11 a.m. and 2:30-4:20 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. (870) 460-1338.
Dance
Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.
THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.
COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.
LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.
LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.
Around Arkansas
DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.
SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.
WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.
Film
Central Arkansas
CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES 7 p.m. select Tuesdays, Riverdale 10 Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Groundhog Day, Tuesday. Tickets: $9. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.
Around Arkansas
CALL FOR ENTRIES early bird deadline Friday, Hot Springs Film Festival, 659 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs National Park. filmfreeway.com/HotSpringsDocumentaryFilmFestival or (501) 538-0452.
DELTA CULTURAL CENTER'S AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Miller Annex, 223 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. Strange Fruit and Jeremy Brooks. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.
Letters
Central Arkansas
FICTION WRITERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9 a.m.-noon fourth Saturday of every month, Dining Room 3, Baptist Medical Center, 9601 Interstate 630, Exit 7. All are welcome. Membership: $20. fwca.org or (501) 982-1793.
PENPOINT WRITERS GROUP 2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. Discussions, readings, critiques. First three visits free, $15 per year. (501) 982-1793.
Around Arkansas
WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.
WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 E., Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.
Music
Central Arkansas
ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.
"AN AMERICAN IN..." 7:30 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Presented by Little Rock Winds. Tickets: $15, ages 65 and older $12, students free. lrwinds.org or (501) 666-0777.
ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.
ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: BEETHOVEN'S "ODE TO JOY" 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Spoken word performers, 300-member choir and soloists. Tickets: $16-$68, active duty military and students $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.
THE ART OF THE STRING QUARTET 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsodies Chamber Music series. Tickets: $23, students and military $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761
DON FLEMONS 8 p.m. today, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Tickets: $25-34. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.
IRIS DEMENT WITH CLAIRE HOLLEY 5:30-10 p.m. March 3, Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets: $50, VIP $100. (501) 367-7858.
JAZZ AT THE JOINT: NAT REEVES 7:30 p.m. Monday, The Joint Theater, 301 Main Street, North Little Rock. Tickets: $30. jazzatthejoint.org or (501) 425-1528.
NO TEARS SUITE 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. Presented by Oxford American and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets: $40. (501) 666-1761.
POTLUCK & POISON IVY 7 p.m. Feb. 28, The Joint Theatre, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Lost Bayou Trio. Tickets: $35. potluckandpoisonivy.org or (501) 940-7012.
SOUTH ON MAIN 1304 Main St. Don Flemons, 8 p.m. today, $25-34. Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, $20-$28. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.
TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.
Around Arkansas
BARRETT BABER 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Malco Theatre, 428 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. Free tickets available. warfieldconcerts.com or (870) 338-8327.
GRETCHEN PETERS 7:30 p.m. March 6, 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $40. aaclive.com or (479) 719-8931.
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY JAZZ BAND 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Performance Arts Center, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5137.
THE PLATTERS, ORIGINAL CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS AND THE DRIFTERS 7:30 p.m. Saturday, East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets: $31.20-$39. (870) 633-4480.
SOUTH ARKANSAS SYMPHONY: "HEROES, MONSTERS AND MADMEN" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Financial Music Hall, Murphy Arts District, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets: $15-$40. southarkansassymphony.org or (870) 863-4547.
STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, Hot Springs. Tickets: $10, students free. (501) 767-5482.
Special Events
Central Arkansas
AFRICAN-AMERICAN MAYORS' PANEL noon-1 p.m. Monday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue. Panel of four newly elected African-American mayors in Arkansas: Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, El Dorado Mayor Veronica-Smith-Creer and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington; moderated by former Little Rock Mayor Lottie Shackleford. Reservations required. (501) 786-0525.
ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULTURAL PROGRAM 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center, 401 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock. "We've Come This Far By Faith." Tickets: $5. (501) 975-4297.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 607-2136.
GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.
HEALTH AND FITNESS FAIR 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. simon.com/mall/mccain-mall or (501) 213-6580.
HERITAGE SEEKERS GENEALOGY CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. fourth Monday of the month, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. heritageseekersar.weebly.com or (501) 765-9854.
THE LEGACY OF THE LEGENDARY KOKY 7 p.m. Friday, Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, Library Square, 100 River Market Ave. Photos, audio clips and panel discussion of Arkansas' first radio station devoted toward a black audience. cals.org or (501) 918-3048.
LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.
LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.
MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE 4-7 p.m. Feb. 28, The Chapel at Presbyterian Village, 510 N. Brookside Drive. "Let The Good Times Roll" Mardi Gras-themed dinner to benefit Presbyterian Village. Tickets: $40. (501) 225-1615.
THE MOTH 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Robinson Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $38. themoth.org/events/the-moth-in-little-rock or (501) 244-8800.
PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL BLACK HISTORY MONTH PERFORMANCE 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue. Original play written and performed by the students of Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. (501) 786-0525.
SOUP SUNDAY 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Statehouse Convention Center, 100 E. Markham. Tickets: $35, children 5-17 $10, patron $60. aradvocates.org or (501) 371-9678.
TURNING 15 ON THE ROAD TO FREEDOM: MY STORY OF THE 1965 SELMA VOTING RIGHTS MARCH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Center for Humanities and Arts, Pulaski Technical College, North Little Rock. Story of Lynda Blackmon Lowery and 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery. Tickets: $25-$50, standing room $15. uaptc.edu/turning15 or (501) 812-2710.
WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.
WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.
ZEN RETREAT WITH FLINT SPARKS 7-9 p.m. March 1, Ecumenical Buddhist Society, 1516 W. Third St. Suggested donation: $15-$20. (501) 912-1191.
Around Arkansas
ARKANSAS STATE SPELLING BEE 9 a.m. March 2, Harold E. Cooper Educational Complex, Central Baptist College, College Ave., Conway. (501) 378-3807.
BOTANICAL GARDEN OF THE OZARKS EVENTS AND BRIDAL OPEN HOUSE 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Tours, wedding event vendors, raffles. (479) 750-2620.
SOUTH ARKANSAS KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Highland Airport Facility, 204 Ouachita 212-Veterans Road, Camden. Dog show, obedience trials and rally, lure coursing ability tests. arkansasdogs.dog or (870) 818-7588.
TERRITORIAL ARKANSAS LIVING HISTORY FEST 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., Pocahontas. (870) 892-4708.
THRU HIKING 2-3 p.m. March 3, Hobbs State Park visitor center, 20201 Arkansas 12, Rogers. Strategies for completing long hiking trips. (479) 789-5006.
WHITE COUNTY EXTENSION COMPLEX 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road, Searcy. Master gardening training Thursdays through March 21. uaex.edu/counties/white/programs.aspx or (501) 268-5394.
WYE MOUNTAIN DAFFODIL FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2-10, Wye United Methodist Church, 23300 Arkansas 113, Bigelow. Daffodils, flower bulbs, plant swap, crafters, food vendors, music and photo-ops. (501) 391-2147.
Theater
Central Arkansas
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN: THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 3, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $22; military, senior citizens and students $18. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.
DETROIT 67 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-March 1, 2:30 p.m. March 3, Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Tickets: $10; students, senior citizens, military $5. ualrarts.tix.com or (501) 569-3291.
THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 30, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing Comedy Trio production. Reservations recommended. Tickets: $24. thejointargenta.comor (501) 372-0205.
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Wednesday-March 9, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Feb. 28 and March 5-7, 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 8-9, 2 p.m. March 3. Tickets: $20-$30. argentacommunitytheater.com or (501) 353-1443.
SECOND TIME AROUND through March 2, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.
Around Arkansas
CHECK ON CHEKHOV 7 p.m. through Saturday, Ulrey Performing Arts Center, Harding University, Dr. Jimmy Carr St., Searcy. Tickets: $10. hardingtickets.com or (501) 279-4255.
THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR through Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $39, balcony seats $28. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.
LUNGS 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, Feb. 28 and March 1; 2 p.m. Saturday and March 2, Bridges Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets: $10. uca.edu/tickets or (501) 450-3265.
PASSION PLAY PART TWO 7:30 p.m. through Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Cabe Theatre, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Reservations recommended. hendrix.edu/theatrearts or (501) 450-1343.
SOFT ANIMALS 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Tuesday-Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fowler Center, Arkansas State University, 2105 Aggie Road, Jonesboro. Tickets: $10-$15. astate.edu/tickets or (870) 972-2037.
SOVEREIGNTY 7 p.m. today, Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org or (479) 657-2335.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS 7:30 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets: $30-$40, children and students $10. uca.edu/reynolds or (501) 450-3265.
Weekend on 02/21/2019
Print Headline: Calendar
