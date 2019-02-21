Delta Roots Country Festival in eastern Arkansas announces lineup

A former contestant on NBC’s The Voice and family members of country royalty will be part of the Delta Roots Country Festival on April 27 in downtown Helena-West Helena.

The event, which begins at 11 a.m., is a tribute to Conway Twitty, the Arkansas native who grew up in Helena and became one of country music’s biggest stars in the ’70s and ’80s.

Chris Kroeze, who was runner-up on Season 15 of The Voice, will headline.

Twitty’s grandson, Tre Twitty, and Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, the country legend who was a frequent duet partner of Conway Twitty, will perform a Salute to Conway and Loretta.

Other acts scheduled are Mother Hubbard & the Regulators, CW Gatlin, The Live Wire Band, Zach Day, Taylor Wilkinson and John King.

Other events include the Country “Twitty” Bike Ride, and a Country Harmonica Workshop. There will also be arts and crafts, food vendors, craft beer and a cash bar.

Tickets are $10 and are available at deltarootscountry.eventbrite.com or at the King Biscuit Blues Festival office, 319 Phillips St., Helena-West Helena.

For information, call (870) 572-5223.