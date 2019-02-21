LR man held in rape of hotel co-worker

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday and charged in the rape of a co-worker at a hotel in April, court documents show.

North Little Rock police officers arrested Gregory D. Johnson, 33, on a charge of felony rape, according to an arrest report.

On April 21, a woman who worked at the Wyndham Hotel on Riverfront Place said Johnson entered the room she was cleaning, shut the door and held her down by her throat as he raped her on the bed, an affidavit for Johnson's arrest said. The woman recounted hitting Johnson and repeatedly asking him to stop, the affidavit said.

Johnson told an officer that he believed the intercourse to be consensual, the affidavit said. The officer reported seeing several scratches on Johnson's forehead.

Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Mother jailed after toddler found alone

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she left her 2-year-old child unattended for several hours in an apartment, according to a report.

Little Rock police responded to a call concerning an abandoned child and met maintenance workers who had entered an apartment in the Terrace Apartments and found a 2-year-old alone, the report said.

The child's mother, Hannah Elizabeth Julius, 22, who lives in the apartment, was arrested on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the report.

Julius was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening without bail, the jail's roster said.

LR college student faces drug charges

An Arkansas Baptist College student was arrested Wednesday on accusations of running a drug operation out of his dorm room, a report said.

A college staff member got an anonymous tip that Jordan Oliver, 18, had drugs in his dorm room, according to the report.

Staff members searching the room found scales; a jar of a green, leafy substance; and a black, semi-automatic handgun in his bed, the report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Oliver -- a Dallas native -- on charges of maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun on campus, the report said.

Oliver was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening.

Lights said to lead to pointing of gun

The owner of North Little Rock's Chicken Wangs restaurant was arrested Tuesday, accused of pointing a gun at a man for not turning off his headlights while waiting to pick up an order.

A Little Rock man was waiting to pick up an order when Dana Fuller, 46, walked to his car and told him to turn off his headlights, a police report said. When she returned to give him his order, Fuller had a handgun with her and pointed it at the driver and his vehicle, saying she'd already told him to turn off the headlights, the report said.

Officers arrested Fuller on a charge of aggravated assault and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, according to the report. Fuller was not listed on the jail's roster as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 02/21/2019