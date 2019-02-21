Police arrest man in Missouri crash

A man wanted in Missouri on a charge tied to a hit-and-run earlier this month that killed a woman was arrested Tuesday in Arkansas, according to authorities.

Zachary Davis, 23, is accused of fleeing the scene of a Feb. 4 crash along Missouri 53 near Poplar Bluff that killed Wendy Dumas, said Mark Dobbs, the sheriff of Butler County, Mo.

Davis was arrested by Piggott police, who transported him to the Clay County jail. He remained there Wednesday, according to jail officials.

Dobbs said he was notified of the arrest at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office requested that Davis be charged with involuntary manslaughter, Dobbs said.

