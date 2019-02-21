WEDNESDAY’S STATE GAMES

SOUTHLAND MEN

MCNEESE STATE 83,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 75, OT

The University of Central Arkansas held a 45-36 halftime lead over Mc-Neese State, but the Cowboys outscored the Bears 32-23 in the second half and 15-7 in overtime to earn a victory in Lake Charles, La.

McNeese State (8-18, 4-9) took a 68-64 lead with 2:04 left in regulation after Shamarkus Kennedy hit two free throws. UCA’s Hayden Koval cut the lead to 68-66 with 1:53 remaining with two free throws. Trey Touchet and Will Robinson missed shots on the ensuing Cowboys possession, and after Eddy Kayouloud came away with the rebound, a media timeout was called with 52 seconds left. Thatch Unruh missed a jumper with 33 seconds left. Touchet missed the front end of a one-and-one with 21 seconds left and Koval was fouled on the rebound. Kayuloud missed a three-pointer with 11 seconds left, but DeAndre Jones got the rebound and hit a layup with two seconds left to force overtime.

A three-pointer by James Harvey and a Robinson layup gave McNeese State a 73-68 lead two minutes into overtime. Two free throws from Jarren Greenwood with 46 seconds left in overtime gave the Cowboys a 79-70 lead, but UCA (10-16, 5-8) cut it to 79-75 after a three-pointer by Aaron Widenaar with 29 seconds remaining. Greenwood hit four free throws in the final 26 seconds to provide the final margin.

Kennedy scored a game-high 26 points in the victory. The Cowboys also got 15 points from Harvey and 13 points from Greenwood. Jones and Koval led the Bears with 17 points each, and Kayouloud chipped in with 14.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 76,

MCNEESE STATE 45

Kamry Orr scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor to lead the University of Central Arkansas (11-12, 6-7) to a victory over McNeese State (6-18, 4-9) at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears held the Cowgirls to 31 percent shooting (17 of 55) from the floor, which led to McNeese State scoring just nine points in both the second and fourth quarters. UCA went on an 8-1 run over the final 3:07 of the first quarter to turn a 14-14 tie into a 22-15 lead going into the second quarter. The Sugar Bears shot 48 percent (24 of 50) from the floor, including 6-of-11 shooting from the three-point line, despite being outrebounded 39-35.

Maddie Goodner added 13 points for UCA. Bre’ashlee Jones led McNeese State with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 11 rebounds, including 7 on the offensive end.