4 teens accused of stealing dozens of guns from Arkansas store, police say

Courtesy Photo/PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE The three burglars are show in this photo from surveillance video at Prairie Grove Ace Hardware Store early Friday monring. The suspects broker into the store twice and stole weapons.

Four teenagers accused of stealing more than 75 guns after breaking into a Northwest Arkansas store face multiple felonies following their arrests, police in Prairie Grove said Thursday.

Police Capt. Jeff O’Brien said officers arrested the teens, ages 14 to 16, on several charges, including felony theft of firearms, commercial burglary and criminal mischief.

Police said at least four people broke into a local Ace Hardware store on the morning of Jan. 15, but the store’s alarm didn’t go off.

The burglars broke a window at the back of the store and broke a glass case to steal the guns and then returned to take more hours later, officials said.

They took guns including pistols, revolvers and rifles believed to be worth more than $41,000 in all, O'Brien said.

Officers recovered most of the weapons following the teenagers' arrests throughout the day on Wednesday, he said.

The break-in and number of guns that were stolen triggered a large law enforcement response from local, state and federal agencies, who offered cash rewards for information about the burglars.

O’Brien said police don’t expect to make more arrests.

The teens' identities weren't released, but O'Brien said police have had past experiences with at least two of them.