North Little Rock barbecue restaurant to close after 99 years

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:49 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - The White Pig Inn serves up the hickory-smoked classics in North Little Rock. - Photo by Shannon Sturgis

Venerable North Little Rock barbecue restaurant White Pig Inn won’t quite make it to the century mark. Owner Greg Seaton says he’s closing the restaurant at 5231 E. Broadway after 99 years of business Friday, March 8.

“It’s time,” he says. “I’m 40 years in; I don’t have any sons and my two daughters aren’t interested in the restaurant business.

“It’s bittersweet. There’s a lot of history here.” The restaurant has changed buildings but operated on the same lot throughout its lifetime.

They’ll serve just what Seaton says is “an old-fashioned barbecue menu” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for the next two weeks. He’s considering throwing in a couple of “throwback specials” as a thank-you to long-time customers.

The restaurant's phone number is (501) 945-5551.

Comments

  • MaxCady
    February 22, 2019 at 3:06 p.m.

    Never had their pig meat. May have to check it out before they go pork belly up.
