2-year-old in stable condition after being shot in arm in Pulaski County, deputies say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:27 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in the arm on Happy Pines Loop, authorities said. - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A 2-year-old who was shot in the arm in Pulaski County on Friday night is in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Happy Pines Loop, according to a tweet by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

Authorities are still investigating how the shooting occurred.

