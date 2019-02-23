Stakes race to show off some of Arkansas' best

Georgia’s Reward (5) is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in today’s Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes for Arkansas-bred 3-year-olds and up. David Cohen will ride the horse trained by Ron Moquett.

HOT SPRINGS -- State-bred thoroughbreds and races designated for them are staples at racetracks across America, including Oaklawn Park, where Arkansas-breds highlight today's nine-race card.

Nine Arkansas-bred fillies and mares are entered for the $100,000, 6-furlong Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes, Oaklawn's eighth race with a post time scheduled for 4:41 p.m.

The Downthedustyroad is the first of five stakes at Oaklawn scheduled this season for Arkansas-bred horses, followed by the 6-furlong Nodouble Breeders' on March 23, the Rainbow and Rainbow Miss on April 20, and the Arkansas Breeders' Championship on May 4, the final day of the 2019 meet. The five races will offer combined purses of $600,000.

Ron Moquett -- who trains Georgia's Reward, the 5-2 morning-line favorite and winner of last season's Rainbow Miss -- said races for horses bred in states other than Kentucky support local economies and encourage local and regional participation.

"Instead of going outside of the state to get a horse, you stay inside the state, and someone at the farm has a job," Moquett said. "Someone who sells food has commerce. The whole reason is to keep locals making money as opposed to people making money somewhere else. It's good for the sport and for Arkansans in the sport."

Trainer Mac Robertson -- who will race Superstar Bea, the 4-1 third choice on the morning line -- said state-bred racing offers a less expensive route for prospective thoroughbred owners.

"You can breed cheaper," Robertson said. "It's cheaper to get into the game that way. You can breed to a $1,000 or a $1,500 sire instead of a $50,000 sire in Kentucky. You can still get a good regional horse. You might not win the Kentucky Derby, but you can still win state-bred stakes."

Superstar Bea has not raced since July 5 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn., but had a win and two thirds in four starts at Oaklawn last season. Robertson said the break was needed.

"We turned out and gave her some time off," Robertson said. "She's worked good."

Ms Fifty First St., the 3-1 second choice, is one of four in the field to have raced this season and the only to have started each of her career races at Oaklawn. In seven starts at the track, she has three wins and two thirds. Ms Fifty First St. finished third in the Downthedustyroad last season.

"That was kind of the plan, to give her one start, because we had this race circled all along," trainer Al Cates said about Ms Fifty First St.

The National Weather Service predicted a high chance for significant rainfall through the morning in Hot Springs. Robertson said an off track might aid Superstar Bea, who won by 8½ lengths on a muddy track at Oaklawn last season.

"I think it will help her," Robertson said. "[Rain] doesn't hurt my feelings."

"I like where Georgia's Reward's at," Moquett said. "She's doing well, but I would rather have a fast surface. Some horses will like the slop and others won't. You never know if your horse is going to be one who moves up, or moves back, or it doesn't affect until you try them."

Thoroughbred superstardom is unlikely for any of today's Downthedustyroad starters, but horses bred outside of Kentucky have reached that status, including Nodouble, an Arkansas-bred who won the 1968 Arkansas Derby, finished third in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, and was the Thoroughbred Racing Association's 1969 and 1970 champion older horse.

"At the end of the day, Smarty Jones was a Pennsylvania-bred," Moquett said. "Secretariat was a Virginia-bred. California Chrome was a California-bred. Funny Cide was a New York-bred. All of these come from states other than Kentucky. Yes, Kentucky is the king of the breeds, but there are good horses from every state."

