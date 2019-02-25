Arkansas House approves tightening abortion ban to 18 weeks

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a proposal banning abortion 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy, moving the state toward enacting what could be the strictest prohibition in the country.

The House on Monday approved the ban by a 77-13 vote. The measure now heads to the state Senate.

Arkansas already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country and bans the procedure 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The state's Republican governor last week signed into law legislation banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.