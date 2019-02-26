Hogs land another Edna Karr CB

Arkansas has received the commitment of cornerback Jamie Vance a few days after he made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Vance (5-11, 170 pounds) of New Orleans Edna Karr picked the Razorbacks over more than 10 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Virginia, Houston, Kansas and others. His former teammate, Devin Bush, signed with Arkansas in December and is now on campus.

Vance was recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden. He visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

Vance is Arkansas' second commitment for the 2020 class. Verbal commitments are not binding.