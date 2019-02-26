Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs land another Edna Karr CB

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:19 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas defensive assistant coach Mark Smith catches a football during warmups prior to the Razorbacks' game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. - Photo by Ben Goff

Arkansas has received the commitment of cornerback Jamie Vance a few days after he made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Vance (5-11, 170 pounds) of New Orleans Edna Karr picked the Razorbacks over more than 10 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Virginia, Houston, Kansas and others. His former teammate, Devin Bush, signed with Arkansas in December and is now on campus.

Vance was recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden. He visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

Vance is Arkansas' second commitment for the 2020 class. Verbal commitments are not binding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT