Missouri welcomes paddlefish snaggers

Imagine catching a giant, prehistoric fish whose ancestors swam during the time of dinosaurs.

That is a reality for thousands of paddlefish snaggers during Missouri's annual spring paddlefish snagging season. Paddlefish, named for their large, paddle-shaped snouts, are an ancient species, which can grow to 7 feet and weigh more than 100 pounds.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the state's major paddlefish snagging waters include Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake and Table Rock Lake. The paddlefish snagging season for these and most other waters in the state runs March 15 through April 30. The season for the Mississippi River is March 15 through May 15 with a fall season of Sept. 15 through Dec. 15.

Unless exempt, anglers must have a current fishing permit to snag or to operate a boat for snaggers. Once two legal-sized paddlefish are caught, they must be kept by the snagger and included in their daily limit. The daily limit is two paddlefish, and snaggers must stop snagging after obtaining the daily limit on Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake and their tributaries, and the Osage River below the U.S. 54 bridge.

The minimum legal length for paddlefish at Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake, Table Rock Lake and their tributaries is 34 inches, measured from the eye to the fork of the tail. The minimum legal length is 24 inches on the Osage River below Bagnell Dam and in other Missouri waters. All paddlefish under the legal minimum length must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being caught.

The Wildlife Code of Missouri requires the head, tail and skin to remain attached to all paddlefish while on the water, so paddlefish should not be cleaned until off the water. Also, extracted paddlefish eggs may not be possessed while on waters of the state or adjacent banks and may not be transported.

Paddlefish eggs may not be bought, sold or offered for sale. Additionally, paddlefish or their parts, including eggs, may not be used for bait.

The department makes paddlefish snagging possible through the annual stocking of tens of thousands fingerling paddlefish raised at its Blind Pony Hatchery near Sweet Springs.

Sports on 02/26/2019