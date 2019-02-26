State Capitol news in brief

Study of highwayagency endorsed

The Senate on Monday handily approved legislation to authorize lawmakers, aided by consultants, to study the state Department of Transportation.

The Senate voted 29-2 to send Senate Bill 385 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, to the House.

The bill would require the Legislative Council or its executive subcommittee to hire at least one consultant to help study the department -- its processes, procurement procedures, projects, expenditures and appeals processes. A final report would be filed with the governor and legislative leaders by Dec. 1, 2020.

The bill also would require the state's Internal Audit Section in what would be the state Office of Inspector General to conduct an annual project review and efficiency study of the Transportation Department, with the first report due Oct. 1, 2021.

Dismang said he doesn't have an estimate of how much it will cost to hire a consultant, but he wants the Legislative Council to seek competitive bids.

In a 28-3 vote, the Senate also approved SB386 by Dismang that would require the Transportation Department director to seek Highway Commission approval of draft legislation by Dec. 1 ahead of a regular legislative session. The department director then would be required to report to the Legislative Council at its December meeting about the department's legislative package. The bill goes to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate gives OK toschool-zone cell bill

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would make the use of a hand-held wireless device while driving through a school zone a primary offense.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send House Bill 1182 by Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, back to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

Driving through a school zone while using a phone is already an offense punishable by a fine up to $250. However, state law does not allow police to pull someone over solely due to that offense. That would change under HB1182.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Tourniquet trainingfor teens advances

The Senate approved a bill to require tourniquet training for Arkansas high school students.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1014 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, which would require public high schools to provide bleeding-control training as part of the health course. The bill goes to the governor.

Mayberry told a House committee that the bill would prepare students to help trauma victims in a variety of situations, and that the bill wasn't strictly aimed at school shootings. The Department of Education already plans to make the training a requirement, but Mayberry's legislation would put "an exclamation point" on the effort, department officials said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Procurement billsget Senate approval

The Senate on Monday approved four bills overhauling the state's procurement laws.

In 34-0 votes, the Senate approved House Bill 1161 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville; HB1162 by Dotson; HB1179 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage; and HB1180 by Wardlaw.

HB1161 would set a standard legislative review threshold for all service contracts of at least $50,000 in any contract year or a projected total contract of at least $350,000.

HB1162 would require contracts for more than $1 million in a year or a total projected contract of more than $7 million to have performance standards. Contracts also may include financial consequences for failing to adhere to these standards.

HB1179 would set five allowable grounds, such a technical or mathematical error during the evaluation process or the process violated a constitutional, statutory or regulatory provision, for a losing vendor's protests over contract awards to a winning vendor. The bill also would allow a winning vendor harmed by an improper protest by a losing vendor to sue the protesting vendor.

HB1180 would require the state procurement director to consider the economic justification for using a cooperative purchasing agreement when granting or withholding approval for the agreement. Such agreements would be limited to commodities and services for which the agencies may realize savings or material economic value or both.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Custodial-parentsmeasure rejected

The House on Monday voted down a bill that would set greater limits on the ability of custodial parents to move long distances across the state.

House Bill 1114, by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, received just 32 ayes in the 100-member House, falling 32-43. A later attempt to expunge the vote, which would have allowed Lowery to rework the bill in committee, fell two votes short.

In both a House committee last week and on the floor Monday, Lowery said the personal experience of having his ex-wife attempt to move their children to Missouri served as inspiration for HB1114. The bill would force the parent who has primary custody of the children to prove that it is within the kids' best interest before moving 60 miles away within Arkansas.

Out-of-state moves, Lowery said, are covered by existing Arkansas Supreme Court precedent.

The bill, however, sparked a passionate floor speech by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, a family attorney who said she opposed the bill because it would saddle custodial parents with up to $1,500 in legal fees -- in rural areas -- to file the court notices that HB1114 would require.

"It would make people in my field a lot of money and I'm still against it," Capp said.

Other lawmakers expressed concern that abusive partners would be kept in the loop about their ex-spouses' and children's exact whereabouts under the bill's disclosure requirements. Lowery responded that he was willing to make changes to those requirements on the Senate side.

-- John Moritz

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Sens. Jimmy Hickey Jr. (seated), R-Texarkana; Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs; and Keith Ingram (right), D-West Memphis, talk Monday afternoon on the floor of the Senate at the state Capitol.

A Section on 02/26/2019