Arkansas man faces rape, child porn charges

Prosecutors on Monday accused a Marion County man of having sex with an 11-year-old girl and exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old, according to court records.

An Arkansas State Police special agent interviewed Michael Kisor, 21, of Flippin on Dec. 10, after a Yellville-Summit school resource officer told the agent he had pictures of messages between Kisor and a 12-year-old girl that suggested the two had sex when she was 11, an affidavit filed in Marion County circuit court states. Police said Kisor told investigators he went to the girl’s house and she snuck him in through the basement door.

According to the affidavit, Kisor told authorities that after he and the girl had sex, Kisor asked several times for nude photos and that he continued to ask after he found out how old she was.

Police said Kisor told authorities he also received nude photos from a girl who was 15 at the time they were sent.

A search warrant obtained for Kisor’s phone revealed 31 messages between Kisor and the teen victim, authorities said, including one where he told her that he would buy her a vape in exchange for nude pictures.

Police said Kisor used Facebook Messenger to communicate with both victims.

Kisor was being held at Marion County jail Wednesday morning on one count each of rape and distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and two counts of computer child pornography, according to an online jail roster. Kisor’s bond is set at $50,950.

A plea and arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 13.