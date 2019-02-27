UCA capsules

Central Arkansas men vs. Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 10-17, 5-9 Southland Conference; SFA 14-12, 7-7

SERIES SFA leads 19-1.

RADIO KUCA 91.3 FM in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So.;12.5;3.6

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr.;6.3;3.3

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr.;9.6;4.6

F SK Shittu, 6-9, Fr.;3.5;2.5

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So.;12.5;5.9

COACH Russ Pennell (43-106 in his fifth season at UCA, 137-166 in 11th season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kevon Harris, 6-6, Jr.;18.2;6.7

G Shannon Bogues, 6-3, Sr.;17.5;3.0

G John Comeaux, 5-11, Jr.;5.3;2.4

F Davonte Fitzgerald, 6-8, Sr.;11.3;5.1

F Nathan Bain, 6-6, Jr.;5.8;4.2

COACH Kyle Keller (60-34 in third season at Stephen F. Austin and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;SFA

71.7;Points for;70.7

76.9;Points against;71.7

-3-1;Rebound margin;-0.9

-1.1;Turnover margin;+0.8

42.3;FG pct.;44.5

34.2;3-pt pct.;33.5

71.8;FT pct.;68.1

CHALK TALK UCA has lost seven consecutive games after beginning Southland play at 5-2. ... Stephen F. Austin defeated UCA 105-99 on Jan. 30 at SFA. ... UCA is 0-3 in its past three home games.

Central Arkansas women at Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas

RECORDS UCA 11-13, 6-8 Southland Conference; SFA 22-4, 13-1

SERIES SFA leads 15-6.

INTERNET The Bear 91.3 FM (Online radio)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Sr.;16.1;4.3

G Antonija Bozic, 5-10, Sr.;6.7;0.6

G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr.;3.5;1.4

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, So.;5.8.4.6

F Alanie Fisher, 5-8, Sr.;5.1;4.2

COACH Sandra Rushing (140-73 in seventh season at UCA, 543-328 in 30th season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Chanell Hayes, 5-11, Sr.;14.6;4.9

G Stephanie Visscher, 6-0, Fr.;7.3;4.7

G Alyssa Mayfield, 5-11, So.;6.5;4.4

G Brianna Mitchell, 5-4, Fr.;2.8;1.1

F Imani Johnson, 6-0, Sr.;12.7;5.7

COACH Mark Kellogg (90-31 in fourth season at SFA, 340-96 overall in 13th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;SFA

61.4;Points for;71.9

56.1;Points against;56.7

+1.3;Rebound margin;+3.5

+2.5;Turnover margin;+1.5

39.1;FG pct.;45.6

29.9;3-pt. pct.;35.7

68.3;FT pct.;69.7

CHALK TALK UCA (56.1 ppg) and SFA (56.7 ppg) allow the fewest points in the Southland. ... SFA and Lamar (14-1) are the league's only two teams with one conference loss.

Sports on 02/27/2019