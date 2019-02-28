Arkansas Senate votes to require 'abortion reversal' notices

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has voted to require doctors give written notice to women undergoing drug-induced abortions that the procedure can be halted halfway, despite criticism from medical groups who say science does not back up those claims.

The Senate on Thursday approved by a 29-5 vote a bill that expands a 2015 law requiring doctors to personally notify women seeking abortions about the so-called reversal procedure. Arkansas is one of four states with such a requirement.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The proposal requires doctors to also provide written notice about "abortion reversal," and the notice also advises women to look up the term online. The proposal now heads to the House.

The measure is among several abortion restrictions Arkansas lawmakers are considering, including a bill banning the procedure 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy.