Robbers said to hit N. Korea Embassy

MADRID — Spanish authorities said police were investigating an incident last week at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid in which a woman was hurt and, according to a North Korean government’s aide, computers and cellphones were stolen.

Assailants bound and gagged workers inside the gated embassy compound on Friday for four hours, according to Spain’s El Confidencial news site, which first reported the incident Wednesday.

The site said a woman escaped from the assailants and that her screams prompted residents in the affluent Madrid neighborhood where the embassy sits to call police.

A federal police spokesman said its officers assisted a North Korean woman who had suffered unspecified injuries.

The spokesman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, declined to comment further.