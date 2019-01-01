Sections
Authorities: Arkansas man charged after puppies' throats slit

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jerry Dewayne Miller - Photo by the Poinsett County sheriff's office

A northeast Arkansas man faces animal cruelty charges after five puppies' throats were slit, authorities said.

Deputies with the Poinsett County sheriff's office said they were contacted Dec. 26 by a person who witnessed a man cutting the throats of several puppies and throwing their bodies into a ditch near the intersection of Arkansas 214 and Henderson Lane.

Authorities arrested Jerry Miller, 58, of Trumann on Saturday and charged him with five counts of cruelty to animals, according to a news release.

Deputies said the slain puppies were properly buried and that all dogs that remained at Miller's residence were removed with the help of the Harrisburg Animal Shelter, Trumann Animal Shelter and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

Metro on 01/01/2019

Print Headline: Authorities: Arkansas man charged after puppies' throats slit

Comments

  • OCT
    January 1, 2019 at 9:52 a.m.

    I would so enjoy rendering this man's face unrecognizable and his limbs useless....
  • ZeebronZ
    January 1, 2019 at 10:10 a.m.

    I'm with you OCT. They need to throw the book at this dude...with a grenade inside it.
  • Seitan
    January 1, 2019 at 10:14 a.m.

    This "man" does not belong in society.

  • GeneralMac
    January 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

    If he had said he planned to eat the dogs and was doing a kosher kill, you all would have to shut up.
