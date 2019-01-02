Major target set to visit Hogs twice in near future

A major target for the 2020 class plans to make an unofficial and official visit to Arkansas.

Highly regarded junior receiver Ze’Vian Capers (6-4, 205 pounds) 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark plans to attend an Arkansas junior day and take an official visit in the spring.

He visited for the LSU game in November.

An ESPN 300 prospect, Capers is rated ESPN's No. 53 receiver and No. 291 prospect in the nation and the No. 26 overall prospect in Georgia. He recorded 62 receptions for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Arkansas graduate and Fort Smith-native Terry Crowder coaches the Danes, while former Razorback defensive lineman Patrick Jones is the defensive line coach at Denmark. Arkansas strength assistant Chad Cain is Capers' cousin.