Scott takes helm as LR mayor

Frank Scott Jr. was sworn in as Little Rock's first popularly elected black mayor on New Year's Day in a ceremony that emphasized unity and change.

Nearly every seat in the Robinson Center Performance Hall was filled when Scott took the stage with the city Board of Directors. Flanked by his mother and four young cousins, Scott took the oath of office and received a roaring standing ovation.

"As a son of Little Rock, I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity and responsibility to serve you, and I thank you," Scott told the audience.

In his remarks, he said city residents need to come together for Little Rock to reach its true potential.

"As I stand here today, it's to let everyone know it is time for a better Little Rock that truly understands its diversity and its identity so that we can truly chart a new course for Little Rock, a new course for the new South, and make certain that we reach a new era as we seek our new North Star."

He outlined his priorities, which include stimulating job growth, securing communities, improving the city's economic standing, returning the Little Rock School District to local control, investing in children and holding the city accountable for its spending.

It will be a "new day" in City Hall, he said.

Little Rock has had two previous black mayors, both of whom were elected city directors who later were chosen for the post by fellow board members. The city of nearly 200,000 is about 42 percent black.

Scott's election came alongside other historic races in the state and county. Former state Rep. George McGill was elected the first black mayor of Fort Smith, Arkansas' second-largest city, in August. Veronica Smith-Creer was elected mayor of El Dorado in November, becoming the first black and the first woman to hold that office.

In Pulaski County, Eric Higgins was sworn in as the first black sheriff Tuesday morning. Hours later, Terri Hollingsworth took her oath of office as circuit/county clerk, becoming the first black woman to hold any countywide office in Pulaski County.

Six members of the city Board of Directors also took oaths of office for new four-year terms. City Directors Erma Hendrix, Ken Richardson, Doris Wright and B.J. Wyrick were re-elected to their seats, and Kathy Webb and Lance Hines were unopposed in November's election.

"I look forward to continuing to work hard for Ward 3 and for all of Little Rock's residents," Webb, who represents the Hillcrest and midtown areas, wrote on Facebook. "My goal is the same as the mayor's, for our city to be a place where everyone can reach his or her full potential."

The ceremony marked the first transition of power for the city's top political office in 12 years. Monday was former Mayor Mark Stodola's last day. He was elected in 2006 and received applause Tuesday for his three terms of service.

Scott, 35, takes office less than a month after he was elected to the post. He defeated Baker Kurrus in a Dec. 4 runoff election. He is transitioning out of his job as an executive at First Security Bank, he said.

Since winning the election, he has formed a board of directors for a transition team that will gather information from and evaluate each city department, board, commission and public entity.

The board's first meeting will be Monday, Scott said.

He added that he plans to amend the city budget for 2019, which city directors approved in December. That includes his plan to gradually add 100 new officers to the Little Rock Police Department, starting with 20-25 new officers in 2019. That would take at least $1.2 million, he said, which would mean restructuring funding in other areas.

"Everything's on the table. Nothing is sacrosanct," he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by an ecumenical prayer service at Greater Second Baptist Church in southwest Little Rock, where Scott is an associate pastor, then a "People's Party" at the Robinson Center.

Stephanie Jackson, Scott's transition team spokesman, said the free events were intended to ensure that everyone in Little Rock felt that they could participate in inauguration activities and in moving the city forward.

"You saw every race, culture, faith, social identity that came before us today," Scott said in an interview. "The election and campaign struck a chord in our city. We won with a clear mandate for change."

New Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is joined by his mother, Brenda Scott (left), and cousins (from left) Jillian Phillips, 8, Kaylee Scott, 6, Jonathan Phillips II, 4, and Katelyn Scott, 10, as he takes the oath of office Tuesday as administered by Judge Alice Gray.

Audience members stand for the closing prayer Tuesday during a ceremony at Robinson Center to swear in Little Rock officials.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. hugs his mother, Brenda Scott, after being sworn in Tuesday during a ceremony at Robinson Center.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks Tuesday after being sworn into office. “As a son of Little Rock, I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity and responsibility to serve you, and I thank you,” he said.

Metro on 01/02/2019