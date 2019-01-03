Drawing Somalia’s ire, United Nations envoy told to go

NAIROBI, Kenya — Somalia’s government has ordered the United Nations envoy to the country to leave, as questions arise over the arrest of the al-Shabab extremist group’s former deputy leader who had run for a regional presidency.

A Foreign Ministry statement late Tuesday accuses Nicholas Haysom of diplomatic overreach that violated the Horn of Africa nation’s sovereignty, declaring him “persona non grata.” He arrived as envoy a few months ago.

Haysom had questioned the legal basis used in the arrest last month of Mukhtar Robow, a former al-Shabab spokesman who defected from the group in 2017, and whether U.N.-funded regional police in Southwest state were involved.

Ethiopian troops who are part of the African Union force in Somalia and Somali police arrested Robow days before the regional election in which Robow had been a leading candidate. Deadly protests followed. Ethiopia has not commented. Robow was flown to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and has been held in a prison run by Somalia’s intelligence agency.