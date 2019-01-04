Little Rock teacher placed on leave; Facebook post referencing training 'monkeys' investigated

A Little Rock teacher is on paid administrative while the school district investigates a Facebook post that referenced training monkeys, an official for the Little Rock School District said.

The profile where the post originated — which indicated it belonged to a teacher at Watson Elementary School — was not publicly accessible by Friday afternoon, but screenshots shared on Facebook showed a message that said the "monkeys to my zoo came back today." Winter break for the district ended with classes resuming on Thursday.

“I’m tired! It’s difficult to train monkeys again,” the post continued.

Pamela Smith, a spokeswoman for the district, confirmed that was the post that prompted a teacher to be placed on leave pending further investigation.

In a statement, the district said it "takes these matters very seriously."

"As soon as we were made aware of the incident last night, the District immediately began taking appropriate action, per LRSD protocol,” the statement said, calling it a "personnel matter."

Smith said she couldn't release additional information.