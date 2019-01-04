Wrong-way, head-on crash on U.S. 270 kills Arkansas woman, police say

A 61-year-old Arkansas woman who was driving the wrong way on a U.S. highway was killed in a head-on crash early Friday, authorities said.

It happened about 5 a.m. on U.S. 270 near Akers Road east of Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Ronie Fenski of Hot Springs was driving a 1999 Buick Century east in a westbound lane when she collided head-on with a westbound 2013 Kia Soul.

Fenski suffered fatal injuries. The Kia driver, identified as 27-year-old Mackenzi Browning of Leola, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the severity of her injuries.

The report didn't indicate what might have caused the Buick to be traveling in the wrong lane. Conditions at the time were said to be rainy.

At least three people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.