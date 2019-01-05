LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas opens SEC play at Texas A&M

Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 4 - 15:34 left first half

Isaiah Joe has hit a pair of early 3-pointers to give the Razorbacks a lead at the first media timeout. His first triple came as the shot clock expired, and the second was in transition off an assist from Mason Jones. Jalen Harris has Arkansas' other score so far - a midrange jumper from just outside the free throw line on a pick-and-roll.

The Razorbacks' defense has been solid so far. Aggies are 2/9 from the floor to open the game and 0/3 from distance. Jones is doing a good job on the glass, too. He has three rebounds to this point, and Daniel Gafford has a pair, plus a block.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Mike Anderson has Bailey, a junior, in the lineup for the second straight game since starting Reggie Chaney against Texas State. For his career, Bailey is averaging just more than one point per game in January. I think it's important Arkansas gets something from him tonight.

Aggies' starters: Savion Flagg, TJ Starks, Wendell Mitchell, Brandon Mahan and Christian Mekowulu.

Arkansas is really going to be challenged to finish defensive possessions with a rebound. It was an issue in nonconference play, and Texas A&M has the potential to dominate on the offensive glass and hurt the Razorbacks with second-chance buckets. The Aggies are 13th nationally in offensive rebound percentage, per KenPom, grabbing 37.4 percent of their misses. The Razorbacks' fairly inexperienced group of bigs will have to play well.