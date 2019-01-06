Chandler Morris video highlights

Arkansas quarterback target Chandler Morris had an outstanding junior season and led Highland Park to a third consecutive Texas 5A Division 1 state championship.

He completed 23 of 35 passes for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing an interception in the 27-17 victory over Shadow Creek for the Scots in the title game.

Morris, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Clemson, Auburn and others. For the season, he completed 266 of 411 passes for 4,055 yards and 46 touchdowns while throwing only 6 interceptions while rushing 131 times for 652 yards and 19 touchdowns.