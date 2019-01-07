Barclay remembered for political work, local causes

Richard "Dick" Barclay, a longtime state legislator known for his love of community service, died Friday. He was 81.

Barclay served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1976-92, and he later worked on Gov. Mike Huckabee's staff.

"Dick accomplished a lot in his lifetime," said Jonathan Barnett of Siloam Springs, a friend and former state representative. "He did so much for others. He was a public servant and was good at it. We were fortunate to have him."

He was born June 5, 1937, in Oberlin, Kan., and graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan.

He married Jan Forbes in 1960, and they honeymooned in Rogers. He later relocated to Rogers to begin his accounting career with his brother, Charles Barclay. Barclay ran the certified public accounting firm until he retired in 1999.

Barclay gave up his seat in the state House of Representatives to run for Congress in 1992 -- when John Paul Hammerschmidt retired. He lost in the GOP primary to Tim Hutchinson.

Rogers attorney David Matthews, a Democrat, served with Barclay in the state Legislature for eight years. Matthews said he and Barclay carpooled to and from Little Rock during the time Matthews was in office.

"We just got along," Matthews said. "He was a mentor to me. I enjoyed his company, his guidance and his leadership. He was always positive. There was no negativity about him. He always had a smile on his face. He was the quintessential public servant."

Barclay returned to public service on Huckabee's first executive team in 1996, and he was appointed the state's chief fiscal officer and director of the Department of Finance and Administration in 1999.

He also served as the chairman of the Benton County Republican Party.

"He was a person who got things done," said Raymond Burns, president and CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. "It didn't matter what political party you were with. He was the personification of bipartisan. He was one of compromise and getting things done."

Dick Trammel, community activist and member of the Arkansas Highway Commission, said Barclay was one of the first people he met when he moved to Rogers more than 43 years ago.

"Dick was a person who was always there to help," Trammel said. "He is one of the most important people to make Northwest Arkansas what it is today and what it will be in the future."

Barclay was a board member for the Rogers Little Theater, now the Arkansas Public Theatre. He also was on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, chairman for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, and member and president of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Barclay also worked with the Rogers City Council, Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, the Northwest Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute, Mercy Health System and the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Matthews said Barclay was instrumental in creating Hobbs State Park and Northwest Arkansas Community College.

"He was a man of faith," Barnett said. "He had that part figured out. He loved his family. He was a great family man."

Barclay also loved music and singing. He played in a bluegrass band with friends Jerry Hines and David Jeffery. He also sang in a barbershop quartet.

"Dick was a dedicated public servant, effective legislator and influential businessman who served as a pillar of our community and pioneer of today's Republican Party," said U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers. "He left a permanent mark on Rogers and Arkansas -- and I believe his legacy will inspire countless others to a life of public service."

Metro on 01/07/2019