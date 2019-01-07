Former Razorbacks quarterback to transfer to Southeastern Louisiana

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has announced that he will transfer to Southeastern Louisiana University.

Kelley will be eligible immediately as the Lions, based in Hammond, La., play on the Football Championship Subdivision level in the Southland Conference.

Kelly, 6-7, 258 pounds and a product of Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette, La., is returning to his home state.

Kelley had a 3-3 record as the Razorbacks' starter, a 2-2 mark while filling in for the injured Austin Allen in 2017, and a 1-1 record in 2018 as Arkansas struggled to settle on a starter in the early going.

Kelley started the season opener against Eastern Illinois and had a rough first quarter before Ty Storey came on to throw for 261 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 55-20 victory. Kelley also started in Week 3, a 44-17 loss to North Texas in which he completed 16 of 35 passes for 185 yards, with 4 interceptions and no touchdowns.

Storey was named the permanent starter the following week, and the junior started the final nine games while Kelley was relegated to spot duty.

-- Tom Murphy

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls to Centre

Seth Stanley scored 13 points and Kam Brassfield added 10 points, but it was not enough as Hendrix College (5-9, 1-2 Southern Athletic Association) lost 76-56 to Centre College in Danville, Kan.

The teams were tied 26-26 at halftime before Centre outscored the Warriors 46-30 in the second half, shooting 62.5 percent (15 of 24) in the second half including 6 of 12 on three-pointers and 10 of 12 on free throws.

Hendrix, which shot 36.4 percent (20 of 55) from the floor, was held to 8 of 23 in the second half.

Jacob Bates led Centre (12-2, 3-0) with 16 points. Perry Ayers added 13 points and Bailey Rakes had 10.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix edges Centre in OT

Jayla King made two free throws with four seconds left in overtime to lift Hendrix College (9-5, 2-1 SAA) to a 60-58 victory over Centre College (9-5, 2-1) in Danville, Ky., on Sunday. She also made a three-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and secured a rebound as time expired off a missed layup from Centre's Madison Rice.

King finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

Vinessa Daniel led Hendrix with 19 points. Kessie Jenkins added 12 points.

Hendrix shot 21 of 52 (40.4 percent) from the floor, including 7 of 17 on three-pointers. Hendrix also made 11 of 17 free throws.

Kathleen Wilson led Centre with 22 points and Abigal Wenby added 12 points.

DIVING

Arkansas' Amer finishes third

Maha Amer of the University of Arkansas third in the platform in Athens, Ga., on Sunday.

Amer finished with 247.50 points which allowed her to qualify for the NCAA Zone Championships. Estilla Mosena finished 17th in 184.25.

Cole Kelley

Sports on 01/07/2019