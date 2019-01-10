Fishing hot spots

GREERS FERRY LAKE Crappie fishing is good with minnows and or jigs fished at 15-30 feet. Black bass are biting all over from super shallow to 60-70 feet with drop shots and spinnerbaits. Hybrid and white bass are biting hair jigs, inline spinners, swimbaits and even some topwater baits. Spoons work great on sunny days at 25-70 feet.

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass are being caught from 8 feet deep to 25-30 feet off steeper rocky banks or secondary channels. Try using crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs. Kentucky bass are at 20-30 feet off drops and rocky banks. White bass are being caught near brush piles along with the crappie at 20-30 feet. Crappie are good. Crappie are scattered 25-35 feet near brush.

BEAVER LAKE Crappie fishing is excellent near brushpiles with minnows on spider rigs and jigs. Bass fishing is good during the daytime with crankbaits, Alabama rigs and jerkbaits. Stripers are hitting live shad, topwater lures, brood minnows and Rat-L-Traps.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

